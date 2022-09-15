Find out why Prince Harry isn’t wearing military attire at Elizabeth II’s wake – Who

+



Harry, Meghan, William and Kate (Photo: Getty Images)

Prince Harry Didn’t Wear Military Attire For His Grandmother The Queen’s Funeral Elizabeth IIthis Wednesday (14), unlike other members of the British royal family.

But it was not for lack of respect for the grandmother that the uniform was discarded. The dress code was released before the event and it explains which members of the royal family will be able to wear military uniforms at funeral events. It is worth remembering that only those who still work or have military ranks will be able to wear the traditional military attire.

Controversy arises on the question whether the prince Andrew, who is no longer a member of royalty, who even lost his military titles after the sexual assault accusation, was granted an exception to wear military garb at the final vigil for the Queen. The Duke of Sussex, Harrywill not have this same exception, and will be prohibited from wearing military attire.

Harry lost his three military titles, those being Captain General of the Royal Marine Corps, Honorary Commander of the Royal Honington Air Force, among others, at the time he and Meghan Markle ceased to be part of the royal family.

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan spoke about this, saying that: “[Príncipe Harry] will wear a morning attire during events in honor of her grandmother. His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears and we respectfully ask that the focus remains on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

Recently, the prince told his subjects that Windsor Castle has now become “a lonely place” without his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.