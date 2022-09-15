First impressions of PSVR 2 are extremely positive

PlayStation VR 2 first impressions articles began to appear today after Sony held an event where they let some members of the press try out the new virtual reality helmet.

One of these articles belongs to Ian Higton, video producer for our colleagues at Eurogamer.net. Higton, a self-confessed VR fan, wrote in his article that the leap from PSVR 1 to PSVR 2 is comparable to the leap from SD to HD in the transition from PS2 to PS3.

“Even the visuals supported by my beefy VR PC look pale compared to some of the wonders I witnessed when I was inside PSVR 2,” Higton wrote.

Regarding the helmet cable, one of the biggest concerns, he clarified that it has a reasonable length of 4.5 meters and that it feels much lighter than the cables of the PSVR 1 and Oculus Rift S.

“This meant that I didn’t get tangled up in the cable during games that had a lot of physical rotation, and I didn’t feel like the cable was pulling the helmet back, which was a problem in previous setups,” he reported.

Praise was also made for the ease of establishing the play area, thanks to the see-behind-the-camera functionality (it’s better than the Oculus helmets, Higton said). The device can detect obstacles and lets you edit your playable area if necessary.

Contrary to the visual quality of PSVR 1, where things often appeared blurry, Higton describes PSVR 2’s graphics as “incredibly sharp and detailed, even from a distance, with near-real coloring and lighting that create easily believable and immersive worlds. ”

Among the new features of PSVR 2 is the Sense technology, which Higton likens to rumble for the helmet. The functionality is optional but adds an “extra layer of immersion to the experience”. One example is when a Stormbird (in Horizon Call of the Mountain) passes within a meter of your head, causing your helmet to shake.”

The new controllers were also praised for their accuracy compared to the old PlayStation Moves and comfort.

PlayStation VR 2 will be available for PS5 in early 2023. The exact date has yet to be confirmed.