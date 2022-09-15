Flamengo celebrates with Rodinei’s kiss in Arrascaeta and BH receives a standing ovation

With a great goal by Arrascaeta, Flamengo confirmed their favoritism, beat São Paulo 1-0 at Maracanã and secured their spot in the final of the Copa do Brasil. As usual when it comes to the red-black crowd, the classification came with a lot of celebration in the stands and on social media. Starting with a scene that stirred the flamenguistas at the goal.

After scoring “cavadinha”, Arrascaeta received a kiss on the cheek from Rodinei in celebration. Many fans felt represented by the “avión”, and the image soon went viral on social media. And the party didn’t stop there.

After the final whistle, forward Bruno Henrique, who is recovering from knee surgery and is out for the rest of the season, went up to the Maracanã lawn and was cheered by the Flamengo fans.

Minutes later, the red-black striker took advantage of the festive and joyful atmosphere and also kissed Filipe Luís, while the experienced side spoke in the post-game interview. After the emotion, Bruno Henrique thanked the red-black fans through social networks. “No words, Nação, thank you. Gratitude, Flamengo”, he wrote.

In Flamengo’s celebration, there was even a fan entering the Maracanã lawn to celebrate with the players. (Check below)