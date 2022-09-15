Flamengo could receive a fortune with the sale of Gerson to Aston Villa

After receiving great sums from the sales of Lucas Paquetá and Samir, Flamengo can once again receive money from Gerson, who is targeted by Aston Villa and may leave Olympique de Marseille. The English club knows that they should lose Douglas Luiz to Arsenal in the next window and have in “Joker” the perfect reinforcement.

In early September, England’s top SkySports reported Aston Villa’s interest in Gerson. However, the club would only go after the player in the event of Douglas Luiz’s departure, who stayed despite having forced a departure to Arsenal.

The situation, however, has not changed. Thus, Douglas continues to want to leave the Villans, who maintain his interest in Gerson. However, Olympique de Marseille’s request promises to be heavy.

An important part of the French club, the Joker can cost around 50 million euros (R$ 285.4 million) for the team led by the legend Steven Gerrard. In this way, if Aston Villa accepts to pay that amount, Gerson will become the biggest signing in the history of the English club.

Flamengo has a percentage on a future sale of Gerson

Who is smiling at the rumor is Flamengo. That’s because Rubro-Negro owns about 20 to 25% of a future Gerson sale. That way, if your trip to Aston Villa is completed, the Mais Querido will receive a hefty sum.

In this sense, based on the current price and the probable request of Olympique de Marseille, Mengão may receive between R$ 55 and 71 million with the possible sale of Gerson to Aston Villa. It is worth remembering that the midfielder was sold for an amount that could reach R$ 190 million.

In the current season, Gerson has eight matches and a goal scored. Since joining Olympique de Marseille he has played 56 games and scored 12 times.

This Tuesday (13), he was on the field in the defeat of his team by 0 to 1 against Eintracht Frankfurt, from Germany, in the Champions League. Gerson left the field in the 59th minute and scored 6.7 by SofaScore.

