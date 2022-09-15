Flamengo equals Cruzeiro as the 2nd club with the most finals

Flamengo beat São Paulo 1-0, this Wednesday (14), at Maracanã, and confirmed their classification for the final of the Copa do Brasil after winning the first game by 3 x 1, at Morumbi. With the result, the rubro-negro returns to decide the Copa do Brasil after five years – he was runner-up in 2017.

In its 26th participation, Flamengo managed to qualify for the final of the Copa do Brasil for the 8th time, equaling Cruzeiro, then the second team with more finals. Only Grêmio reached the decision more times (9). Champion in 1990, 2006 and 2013, Flamengo is now waiting for the winner of Corinthians and Fluminense to meet their rival in the finals on October 12 and 19.

In this Wednesday’s victory, the 6th in a row over São Paulo, Flamengo reached the mark of 19 games without defeat in the season, surpassing the sequence of 2020 (18 games) and being now behind only the series of 29 games of invincibility of the team of Jorge Jesus in the second half of 2019 among the biggest in recent seasons.

Qualified for the Copa Libertadores final, Flamengo confirmed their spot for their 4th final in four knockout championships this season in 2022, a record in the club’s history. Vice of Carioca and Supercopa do Brasil in the first half, Fla is now looking for two titles in this second half. Since 2019, this will be Flamengo’s 13th final out of 17 played in these knockout tournaments.

Champion of the Copa do Brasil in 2010 with Santos, coach Dorival Júnior will seek his second title in the Copa do Brasil against Fernando Diniz (Fluminense) or Vítor Pereira (Corinthians), who never reached the final of the tournament.

Most finals played in Copa do Brasil (1989-2022):

9 – Guild

8 – Cruise

[8] – Flamengo

6 – Corinthians

5 – Palm trees

3 – Athletico-PR

3 – Atlético-MG

3 – Fluminense

3 – International

2 – Coritiba

2 – Saints

2 – Sport

2 – Vasco

In this Wednesday’s match, São Paulo started the match pressing Flamengo, trying, right away, to reduce the advantage and created good chances. But Flamengo, in the counterattacks, responded with danger. But that lasted about 10 minutes. Shortly after, at 20, the game was controlled by Flamengo. At 36, Everton Ribeiro gave an excellent pass to Arrascaeta, who finished calmly and with class, to beat goalkeeper Jandrei. Minutes later, Gabigol still had a great chance, kicking for cover, but stopping in the São Paulo goalkeeper.

In the second half, with a big advantage, Flamengo returned calmly and created more opportunities in quick counterattacks. São Paulo even hit goalkeeper Santos’ post, but couldn’t find the strength to equalize and try a reaction. A fair victory for Flamengo, who even finished less than the rival (8 x 13) and had less possession of the ball (46% x 54%), according to SofaScore statistics.

