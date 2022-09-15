Fluminense lineup: Wellington can win André’s spot against Corinthians | fluminense

Who plays in André’s place? The question that Fluminense fans don’t want to be asked will be answered with the official lineup one hour before tonight’s game against Corinthians, in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. But the chances are great that Wellington will win a new opportunity as a starter in place of the young defensive midfielder, suspended for the third yellow card.

O ge found out that Wellington was tested in the role by coach Fernando Diniz in the week’s training sessions, along with Martinelli in midfield. The midfielder duo appears as a favorite in the competition with Felipe Melo and Yago. With that, the probable lineup of Fluminense has:

Fabio; Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel and Caio Paulista; Wellington (Felipe Melo), Martinelli (Yago) and Ganso; Matheus Martins, Arias and Cano.

Wellington hasn’t played since August 1, in the 2-2 draw with Santos at Vila Belmiro, and hasn’t started since June. Since then, the midfielder has only played for 26 minutes in total in two matches, but he is Diniz’s trusted man and was a starter at the beginning of the coach’s work.

In the first leg, at Maracanã, the match ended in a 2-2 draw. The match between Fluminense and Corinthians will take place at 8 pm (Brasilia time) this Thursday, at Neo Química Arena. The winner of the match will face Flamengo or São Paulo, who will play the second game of the semifinal this Wednesday, at Maracanã.

Those related by Fernando Diniz

Goalkeepers: Fábio, Marcos Felipe and Pedro Rangel

Sides: Samuel Xavier, Caio Paulista, Pineida, Cristiano and Calegari

Defenders: Manoel, Nino, David Braz

Steering wheels: Yago Felipe, Wellington, Felipe Melo and Martinelli

Socks: Ganso, Michel Araújo and Nathan

Forwards: Cano, Matheus Martins, Marrony, Arias and Willian Bigode

