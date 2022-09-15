Forbes list: who are the financial market billionaires

Of the 290 billionaires in the 2022 Forbes Billionaires List, 38 have a fortune from the financial market. Together, the billionaires of the sector accumulate assets of approximately BRL 300 billion.
The top of the list is occupied by the family harvest. The brothers Jacob, Esther, Alberto and David Safra appear in the first place, with a combined fortune valued at BRL 38.9 billion. Vicky Safra comes right after, in the second position, with equity of BRL 37.5 billion.
Third place went to the founder and main shareholders of BTG Pactual, André Esteves, which is ranked seventh on Forbes’ overall list. Its assets are estimated at R$ 29.7 billion.
Pedro Moreira Sallesof Itaú Unibancoand Julio Rafael de Aragon Bozanogives Bozano Investimentoscomplete the top 5 of the survey, with equity of BRL 10.1 billion and BRL 9.7 billionrespectively.
O Itau is the company with the largest number of representatives in the cut. The bank and its holding company, Itaúsa, have six billionaires in the top 10 of the list.
In the 2021 list, Esteves occupied the first place, with a fortune of R$ 39.5 billion. At the time, the ranking had 43 billionaires in the sector.
The list of Brazilian billionaires follows the criteria of the North American Forbes, which has equity participation in companies listed on stock exchanges as the main source of information. The cut-off date for the assessment of equity was May 31, 2022.
Check out the complete list of Brazilian financial sector billionaires:
1. Jacob, Esther, Alberto and David Safra
Net worth: BRL 38.9 billion
Age: 46, 44, 42 and 37 years old
Born: Sao Paulo
Origin of equity: Banco Safra
Position in the general list: 5th
2. Vicky Sarfati Safra
Net worth: BRL 37.5 billion
Age: 69 years
birth: Greece
Origin of equity: Banco Safra
Position in the general list: 6th
3. André Santos Esteves
Net worth: BRL 29.7 billion
Age: 53 years old
Birthplace: Rio de Janeiro
Origin of equity: BTG Pactual
Position in the general list: 7th
4. Pedro Moreira Salles
Net worth: BRL 10.1 billion
Age: 62 years
Birthplace: Rio de Janeiro
Origin of equity: Itaú Unibanco
Position in the general list: 26th
5. Julio Rafael de Aragão Bozano
Net worth: BRL 9.7 billion
Age: 86 years
Birthplace: Rio Grande do Sul
Origin of equity: Bozano Investimentos
Position in the general list: 28th
6. Fernando Roberto Moreira Salles
Net worth: BRL 9.1 billion
Age: 76 years
Birthplace: Rio de Janeiro
Origin of equity: Itaú Unibanco
Position in the general list: 33rd
7. João Moreira Salles
Net worth: BRL 9.1 billion
Age: 60 years
Birthplace: Rio de Janeiro
Origin of equity: Itaú Unibanco
Position in the general list: 33rd
8. Walther Moreira Salles Junior
Net worth: BRL 9.1 billion
Age: 66 years
Birthplace: Rio de Janeiro
Origin of equity: Itaú Unibanco
Position in the general list: 33rd
9. Alfredo Egydio Arruda Villela Filho
Net worth: BRL 8.9 billion
Age: 53 years old
Born: Sao Paulo
Origin of equity: Itaúsa
Position in the general list: 37th
10. Ana Lúcia De Mattos Barretto Villela
Net worth: BRL 8.1 billion
Age: 48 years
Born: Sao Paulo
Origin of equity: Itaúsa
Position in the general list: 38th
11. Ezra Moise Safra and family
Net worth: BRL 7.9 billion
Age: 48 years
Born: Sao Paulo
Heritage origin: M. Safra
Position in the general list: 39th
12. Luis Frias
Net worth: BRL 7.8 billion
Age: 59 years
Born: Sao Paulo
Origin of equity: PagSeguro
Position in the general list: 40th
13. Guilherme Dias Fernandes Benchimol
Net worth: BRL 7.7 billion
Age: 45 years
Birthplace: Rio de Janeiro
Origin of wealth: XP
Position in the general list: 41st
14. José Roberto Lamacchia and Leila Pereira
Net worth: BRL 7.2 billion
Age: 78 and 57 years old
Birthplace: São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro
Origin of equity: Crefisa
Position in the general list: 45th
15. Henrique Dubugras
Net worth: BRL 7.1 billion
Age: 26 years
Born: Sao Paulo
Origin of equity: Brex
Position in the general list: 48th
16. Pedro Franceschi
Net worth: BRL 7.1 billion
Age: 25 years
Birthplace: Rio de Janeiro
Origin of equity: Brex
Position in the general list: 48th
17. Morris Dayan and family
Net worth: BRL 6.9 billion
Age: 53 years old
Born: Sao Paulo
Heritage origin: Daycoval
Position in the general list: 56th
18. Marciano Testa
Net worth: BRL 5.8 billion
Age: 46 years
Birthplace: Rio Grande do Sul
Origin of equity: Agibank
Position in the general list: 68th
19. Rubens Menin Teixeira De Souza and family
Net worth: BRL 5.4 billion
Age: 66 years
Born: Minas Gerais
Origin of equity: Banco Inter
Position in the general list: 71st
20. Roberto Balls Sallouti
Net worth: BRL 5.3 billion
Age: 50 years
Born: Sao Paulo
Origin of equity: BTG Pactual
Position in the general list: 72nd
