Forbes list: who are the financial market billionaires

Of the 290 billionaires in the 2022 Forbes Billionaires List, 38 have a fortune from the financial market. Together, the billionaires of the sector accumulate assets of approximately BRL 300 billion.

The top of the list is occupied by the family harvest. The brothers Jacob, Esther, Alberto and David Safra appear in the first place, with a combined fortune valued at BRL 38.9 billion. Vicky Safra comes right after, in the second position, with equity of BRL 37.5 billion.

Third place went to the founder and main shareholders of BTG Pactual, André Esteves, which is ranked seventh on Forbes’ overall list. Its assets are estimated at R$ 29.7 billion.

Pedro Moreira Sallesof Itaú Unibancoand Julio Rafael de Aragon Bozanogives Bozano Investimentoscomplete the top 5 of the survey, with equity of BRL 10.1 billion and BRL 9.7 billionrespectively.

O Itau is the company with the largest number of representatives in the cut. The bank and its holding company, Itaúsa, have six billionaires in the top 10 of the list.

In the 2021 list, Esteves occupied the first place, with a fortune of R$ 39.5 billion. At the time, the ranking had 43 billionaires in the sector.

The list of Brazilian billionaires follows the criteria of the North American Forbes, which has equity participation in companies listed on stock exchanges as the main source of information. The cut-off date for the assessment of equity was May 31, 2022.

Check out the complete list of Brazilian financial sector billionaires:

1. Jacob, Esther, Alberto and David Safra

Net worth: BRL 38.9 billion

Age: 46, 44, 42 and 37 years old

Born: Sao Paulo

Origin of equity: Banco Safra

Position in the general list: 5th

2. Vicky Sarfati Safra

Net worth: BRL 37.5 billion

Age: 69 years

birth: Greece

Origin of equity: Banco Safra

Position in the general list: 6th

3. André Santos Esteves

Net worth: BRL 29.7 billion

Age: 53 years old

Birthplace: Rio de Janeiro

Origin of equity: BTG Pactual

Position in the general list: 7th

4. Pedro Moreira Salles

Net worth: BRL 10.1 billion

Age: 62 years

Birthplace: Rio de Janeiro

Origin of equity: Itaú Unibanco

Position in the general list: 26th

5. Julio Rafael de Aragão Bozano

Net worth: BRL 9.7 billion

Age: 86 years

Birthplace: Rio Grande do Sul

Origin of equity: Bozano Investimentos

Position in the general list: 28th

6. Fernando Roberto Moreira Salles

Net worth: BRL 9.1 billion

Age: 76 years

Birthplace: Rio de Janeiro

Origin of equity: Itaú Unibanco

Position in the general list: 33rd

7. João Moreira Salles

Net worth: BRL 9.1 billion

Age: 60 years

Birthplace: Rio de Janeiro

Origin of equity: Itaú Unibanco

Position in the general list: 33rd

8. Walther Moreira Salles Junior

Net worth: BRL 9.1 billion

Age: 66 years

Birthplace: Rio de Janeiro

Origin of equity: Itaú Unibanco

Position in the general list: 33rd

9. Alfredo Egydio Arruda Villela Filho

Net worth: BRL 8.9 billion

Age: 53 years old

Born: Sao Paulo

Origin of equity: Itaúsa

Position in the general list: 37th

10. Ana Lúcia De Mattos Barretto Villela

Net worth: BRL 8.1 billion

Age: 48 years

Born: Sao Paulo

Origin of equity: Itaúsa

Position in the general list: 38th

11. Ezra Moise Safra and family

Net worth: BRL 7.9 billion

Age: 48 years

Born: Sao Paulo

Heritage origin: M. Safra

Position in the general list: 39th

12. Luis Frias

Net worth: BRL 7.8 billion

Age: 59 years

Born: Sao Paulo

Origin of equity: PagSeguro

Position in the general list: 40th

13. Guilherme Dias Fernandes Benchimol

Net worth: BRL 7.7 billion

Age: 45 years

Birthplace: Rio de Janeiro

Origin of wealth: XP

Position in the general list: 41st

14. José Roberto Lamacchia and Leila Pereira

Net worth: BRL 7.2 billion

Age: 78 and 57 years old

Birthplace: São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro

Origin of equity: Crefisa

Position in the general list: 45th

15. Henrique Dubugras

Net worth: BRL 7.1 billion

Age: 26 years

Born: Sao Paulo

Origin of equity: Brex

Position in the general list: 48th

16. Pedro Franceschi

Net worth: BRL 7.1 billion

Age: 25 years

Birthplace: Rio de Janeiro

Origin of equity: Brex

Position in the general list: 48th

17. Morris Dayan and family

Net worth: BRL 6.9 billion

Age: 53 years old

Born: Sao Paulo

Heritage origin: Daycoval

Position in the general list: 56th

18. Marciano Testa

Net worth: BRL 5.8 billion

Age: 46 years

Birthplace: Rio Grande do Sul

Origin of equity: Agibank

Position in the general list: 68th

19. Rubens Menin Teixeira De Souza and family

Net worth: BRL 5.4 billion

Age: 66 years

Born: Minas Gerais

Origin of equity: Banco Inter

Position in the general list: 71st

20. Roberto Balls Sallouti

Net worth: BRL 5.3 billion

Age: 50 years

Born: Sao Paulo

Origin of equity: BTG Pactual

Position in the general list: 72nd

