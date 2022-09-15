FORGOTTEN MONEY PIS/PASEP: OUT to 10 million; see how to withdraw via FGTS app

Workers can consult and withdraw the amounts related to the PIS/Pasep through the app Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) and, in person, at the agencies of the Federal Savings Bank.

The benefit is the right of workers who worked with a formal contract between 1971 and 1988. According to Caixa, around R$ 24.6 billion in PIS/Pasep quotas are available to 10.6 million people.

See how to request the values ​​through the FGTS application

Request by the worker himself:

Access the FGTS App and log in; In the menu, select the option “Request PIS/Pasep withdrawal”; Check the available value; Enter the account number that you want to receive the amount; Wait for the transfer.

Request made by dependents of the worker:

Access the FGTS App and log in; In the menu, select the option “Other Cash Out situations”; Now, choose “PIS/Pasep – Death of the worker”; Attach the requested documents proving the status of heir; Enter the account number that you want to receive the amount; Wait for the transfer.

See how to withdraw PIS/PASEP funds in cash

The worker can also make withdrawals in kind. However, in this situation, it will depend on the value that each citizen has. This is because withdrawals can only be made in the amount of up to R$ 3 thousand in lottery, Caixa Aqui correspondents and self-service with the Citizen Card.

Another option is to withdraw directly from the Caixa, this is exclusive if the amounts exceed R$ 3 thousand. However, it is worth remembering that in any of the situations it is possible to request an original document with photo identification. However, in the case of withdrawal by the heirs, it will still be necessary to present the following documents:

Personal identification document;

Death certificate;

In addition to one of the following vouchers:

Certificate or declaration of dependents entitled to the death pension issued by the INSS; or Certificate provided by the employer (in the case of a public servant); or Court order designating the successor/legal representative and Identity Card of the successor/legal representative (in the absence of a certificate of qualified dependents); or Formal Sharing/Public Writing of Inventory and sharing; or Written declaration by the dependents or successors, by mutual agreement, declaring that there are no other known dependents or successors and requesting the withdrawal, regardless of inventory, oversharing or judicial authorization.