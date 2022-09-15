Former athlete of the Brazilian volleyball team, Negrelli dies at 72 in Santos, SP | Santos and Region

Former player of the Brazilian volleyball team José Oswaldo Fonseca Marcelino, known as Negrelli, died at the age of 72, this Wednesday (14), in Santos on the coast of São Paulo. He was hospitalized at the Santos Health House.

On a social network, Fernanda Navarro de Andrade, one of the athlete’s daughters confirmed the death of her father.

“Dear friends, it is with great pain and sadness that I inform you that my father Negrelli, José Oswaldo Fonseca Marcelino, left us this morning,” she wrote. “We ask everyone to say a prayer for him and think of him with the joy that was so characteristic of him,” she concluded.

The mayor of Santos, Rogério Santos, mourned the death of the former athlete on social media. “The sports world woke up sad, with the news of the death of our dear Negrelli, one of the great volleyball athletes in Brazil, who took the name of Santos to the world”, he highlighted. Due to his death, the municipality declared a three-day mourning period.

The ex-athlete’s wake will be at the Ecumenical Necrópole Memorial from 9 am and cremation at 6 pm in the same place.

Negrelli was born on April 9, 1950, in Santos. He was a volleyball player for Santos Futebol Clube in the 1960s and 1970s. Negrelli played for the Brazilian national team 186 times.

He was a three-time South American champion, a Pan-American vice-champion, participated in the 1972 Olympics in Munich and the World Cup in Mexico in 1974. In the São Paulo team, he was a four-time Brazilian champion. With Santos Futebol Clube, Negrelli was five-time state champion, South American champion and Brazilian champion.

Negrelli graduated in Physical Education from the Metropolitan University of Santos in 1972. At the Municipal Sports Department of Santos, he held the position of secretary in 2004 and in 2007 he held the position of president of the Pro Sports Foundation (FUPES).

Currently, he was a professor at Universidade Santa Cecília, professor at the Metropolitan University of Santos and coordinator of a social project.