Four reasons you should try edible insects – 9/14/2022

In markets in Thailand, you can see street vendors selling earthworms and bamboo crickets, which are served crispy and hot to consumers. In addition to them, another 1,900 species of edible insects are consumed worldwide and they represent a part of many national diets.

In Asia, red palm weevils are among the most popular and are considered a prized delicacy in many countries. In the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Ngandu people feed on caterpillars during the rainy months.

In Europe and North America, growing places are starting to stock these protein-packed products on their shelves. In addition, the European Union also seeks to standardize insects as a food source, outlining safety standards that allow them to be sold for human consumption.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, FAO, has prepared a list of four reasons why edible insects should have a place on the menu. See below:

1. They are nutritious

Edible insects have important nutritional value and can be healthy additions to diets. They offer energy, fat, protein and fiber and, depending on the insect, can be good sources of micronutrients such as zinc, calcium and iron.

Insects can also offer an alternative protein source to conventional meats. For example, a comparison of beef and earthworms shows that while the amino acids and fat content of beef are higher than earthworms, they have comparable mineral values ​​and have a generally higher vitamin content.

Knowledge of the nutrient composition of edible insects can reinforce their importance in our diets. FAO, in conjunction with the International Food Data Systems Network, collects, compiles and disseminates food composition data. The network is a global repository that includes a variety of edible insects.

Accurate food composition data adds to the evidence base to support the use of edible insects for food and nutrition security and inform nutrition, health and agriculture policies and programs.

2. Are environmentally sustainable

Edible insects have multiple advantages for the environment. For example, insect farming emits considerably less greenhouse gases than most other animal protein sources and requires substantially less water than livestock farming.

Also, the space needed to raise insects is significantly less compared to animal production and insects are very efficient at converting feed into protein. Crickets, for example, need 12 times less feed than cattle to produce the same amount of protein.

Cricket farming has developed rapidly in recent years in Southeast Asia. To ensure that the increased supply can sufficiently meet international food safety standards, FAO in collaboration with Thailand’s Khono Kaen University has published guidelines on sustainable cricket farming. This manual addresses knowledge gaps between insect farmers and government agencies to ensure food safety and hygiene.

3. Offer economic opportunities

In addition to a food source, edible insects can provide a livelihood and income. As insect breeding requires minimal space, it can be done in urban or rural areas, making the practice advantageous for some locations.

Edible insects are also easily transportable and often easy to raise without in-depth training. Thus, the method offers economic opportunities for those with minimal access to land, training and other resources.

The edible insect sector can provide inclusive livelihood opportunities for many around the world. FAO supports countries in their efforts to grow insects sustainably and increase food security by supporting the development of insect-based value chains.

By guiding food safety assessments and best practices for the rearing and consumption of edible insects, FAO is helping to generate knowledge and pave the way for an underappreciated food sector.

4. They are an underused resource

As the world population continues to grow, food production will need to increase, putting pressure on agricultural production and natural resources. Innovative solutions will be needed to meet the global demand for protein and other nutritious food sources. Insect breeding presents an opportunity to help meet these growing demands.

While recognizing its capacity for food and nutrition security, food security and hygiene need to be a priority in the discussion. An FAO publication analyzes food safety implications associated with edible insects to help establish hygienic and manufacturing practices in the sector.

Edible insects can help improve nutrition and food security, create livelihood opportunities and support sustainable agricultural systems. Although already consumed in many parts of the world, they still have great underutilized economic and nutritional potential.