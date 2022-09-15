Futures Ibovespa falls and the dollar has a slight rise with attention to US economic data

The Ibovespa futures contract for October recorded a slight drop of 0.37%, to 111,485 points, at 9:10 am (Brasilia time) this Thursday (15). The future dollar with the same maturity is up 0.39%, at R$ 5.208, at the same time. The commercial dollar had a more timid rise, 0.09%, at R$5.182 in purchases and R$5.183 in sales at the same time.

Thursday is expected for new data on the health status of economic activity in the United States, in addition to the release of new figures from Brazil, on the eve of the central banks of the two countries deliberating on interest rates – and just over two weeks before the Brazilian elections.

Strong consumer inflation data in the US bolstered expectations of a further 75 bps hike there, with some investors pricing in a chance of a 100 bp tightening next week. In Brazil, the predominant bets are to maintain the rate at 13.75%, even with the BC having reiterated the possibility of a residual increase.

The US releases August morning data for retail sales, industrial production and business inventories, in addition to weekly jobless claims figures.

US retail sales rose 0.3% in August from July, while expectations were for stability. However, for the previous month, there was a downward revision in the numbers, from stability to a drop of 0.4%. Initial jobless claims fell to 213,000 in the US in the week ended Sept. 10, below the Refinitiv forecast of 226,000.

In Brazil, the Central Bank published its activity index for July (IBC-Br), with figures that surprised the market. The index, considered a previous indicator of performance of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), rose 1.17% in July compared to June, above the expectations of the Refinitiv consensus of a high of 0.30%.

Still on the domestic agenda, the Secretariat for Economic Policy this morning updated its estimates for GDP and inflation, which impact the government’s budget programming. The agency improved the official forecast for the performance of economic activity this year from 2.0% to 2.7%, leaving unchanged the estimate of a 2.5% increase in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2023.

For inflation measured by the IPCA (National Broad Consumer Price Index), the economic team’s forecast dropped to 6.3% in 2022, against 7.2% of the projection made in July. For 2023, the level was maintained at 4.5%.

Still in the spotlight, Datafolha publishes another vote intention survey this evening.

Attention also to China. The country’s central bank partially renewed medium-term borrowing, holding interest rates as expected on Thursday, as the US Federal Reserve’s tightening limited monetary policy room to support the economy.

The pause in monetary easing comes as the yuan comes under mounting downward pressure after the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) surprised markets in August by cutting key rates, a move that further widened monetary policy divergence with other major economies. that are aggressively raising interest rates.

The central bank said it kept the rate on 400 billion yuan ($57.46 billion) of one-year medium-term loans to some financial institutions at 2.75% from the previous transaction.

Analysis by Pamela Semezzato, investment analyst at Clear Corretora

Ibovespa

“Once again, there was not good continuity of the previous movement and continues in lateralization. If it breaks the previous top of 114,300, we can expect a test in the region of 121,000 points, and if it breaks the support of 109,000 it could accelerate the downward movement to the region of 101,000 points.”

Dollar

“Calmer day yesterday, after testing the bottom of consolidation and a strong buy reaction, but still not showing a breakout of previous tops and bottoms to define a new strong directional move. Resistance: BRL 5,280 and Support: BRL 5,100

(with Reuters)

