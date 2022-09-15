Gisele and Tom Brady are living in separate houses and facing marital problems, reveals TV – Monet

+



Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen and American football player Tom Brady are living in separate houses and facing marital problems.

The couple’s separation and the relationship problems experienced by them were revealed by a source linked to the two in a statement to the website of the North American media group CNN.

know more

Married since 2009, the NFL legend and Brazilian celebrity are parents to Benjamin (14 years old) and Vivian (9 years old). The athlete is also the father of Jack (15 years old), from a previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

Rumors surrounding the crisis in the marriage of the two celebrities have been in the news since early September, when the model took a solo trip to Costa Rica.

know more

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady with their kids (Photo: Instagram)

know more

CNN’s contact didn’t reveal much, but was explicit in stating that Brady and Bündchen are facing “marital problems” and “living apart.”

CNN says it has contacted the couple’s official representatives, but there has been no response on the matter so far.

know more

Amid the growing news about the tensions experienced by the couple, Bündchen gave a recent interview to Elle magazine talking about her annoyances regarding her husband’s absence from the routine of the house.

know more

Model Gisele Bundchen (Photo: Instagram)

know more

“It’s a very violent sport and my children and I would like him to be more present,” said the Brazilian model about her husband’s profession and her demand for him to be more present at home.

“I’ve certainly talked to him about it several times. In the end, everyone has to choose what works best for them. He needs to choose his happiness too.”

know more

Brady had decided to end his long and successful career last January, with seven Super Bowl titles under his belt.

However, a few weeks later, he announced that he would continue to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

know more