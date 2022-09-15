Gisele Bundchen is ‘separated’ from Tom Brady, NFL star, says American TV

Married since 2009, Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady are going through a crisis in their marriage. According to information from CNN, the couple has been living in separate houses since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, many consider the greatest player in NFL history, decided to play for another year after flirting with retirement.

This decision was not made in conjunction with the family, a reason Brady himself alleged to leave the New England Patriots and play his final seasons with the Buccaneers.

After conquering one more super bowlhis seventh league title — the player is the league’s all-time champion, with more titles than all 32 franchises — the 45-year-old quarterback decided not to retire.

Brady renewed his contract to play for another season, and without being champion, he even retired in February, but later, he changed his mind. Today, he is the longest-serving player in the league’s history, and he always jokes that he “will play until he’s 50.”

Gisele Bundchen never hid that she was in favor of the end of the athlete’s career, mainly because of the distance between Brady and her children during the season, and also because she considers American football a violent sport.

“This is a very violent sport, I have my kids and I would like him to be more present. I’ve had a lot of conversations with him about it several times, but lately I feel like everyone needs to make decisions that work for the kids. he (Brady) has to pursue what he enjoys, too, and I definitely understand that.”

Tom Brady himself has admitted that his career costs him many moments with his children. In an interview with the “Let’s Go” podcast, for example, he talked about traditional dates for American families, such as Christmas and Thanksgiving holidays.

“I haven’t had a Christmas in 23 years, and I haven’t had a Thanksgiving holiday in those 23 years. I haven’t celebrated birthdays with the people I love who were born from August to January. I’m not available for funerals or I believe there comes a time in our lives when we need to think, ‘You know what? I’ve had things that complete me in my career and now it’s time to move on to other parts of life,” said the quarterback.