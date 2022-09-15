Global stocks are on the upswing, with investors eyeing activity in the US; in Brazil there will be a preview of the GDP. See these and more market highlights today

Global markets operate with recovery this morning, following the improvement of the previous day, after collapsing on Tuesday, after the US consumer inflation data, which came in worse than expected, raising the stakes of a greater monetary tightening by part of the US Central Bank for next week’s FOMC meeting.

Looking ahead to today, investors are waiting for important indicators of US economic activity, such as retail sales figures, import prices and jobless claims, which could dictate the pace of business.

Here, attention this morning turns to the release of the Economic Activity Index (IBC-Br) for the month of July. The indicator is seen by the market as a preview of GDP.

The local market will also be attentive to the release by the Ministry of Economy of new projections of macroeconomic indicators, which include estimates on GDP and inflation, made by the Secretariat of Economic Policy (SPE).

Meanwhile, in the political field, the release of another round of the Datafolha poll for the Presidency of the Republic is expected at night. The latest survey, released last week, showed former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) at the forefront, with 45% of voting intentions. President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) had 34%.

1. World Scholarships

United States

US stock futures were slightly higher on Thursday, nearing stability, with investors awaiting economic reports scheduled to be released in the morning.

These include retail sales, import prices and jobless claims, as well as the Philadelphia Fed’s industrial production survey and the Empire State index.

Those reports will come after Wednesday’s producer price index showed a drop in wholesale prices of 0.1% in August.

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Futures (USA), +0.13%

S&P 500 Futures (US), +0.07%

Nasdaq Future (USA), -0.04%

Asia

In Asia, Thursday saw modest gains, with the exception of China, which digested Fitch’s downward revision of GDP last night. The rating agency lowered the estimate for the expansion of the Asian giant’s economy in 2022, from 3.7% to 2.8%, and in 2023, from 5.3% to 4.5%.

See how the markets closed:

Shanghai SE (China), -1.16%

Nikkei (Japan), +0.21%

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), +0.44%

Kospi (South Korea), -0.40%

Europe

European markets awoke agitated, especially the banking sector, whose shares rose 1.75%. The market is echoing information that the eurozone banking index has reached its highest level since June 10.

European investors will also be keeping an eye on French inflation data for August. In addition, the Bank of England (BoE) decision on the interest rate scheduled for today has been postponed until next week due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Check out the performances:

FTSE 100 (UK), +0.58%

DAX (Germany), +0.23%

CAC 40 (France), -0.15%

FTSE MIB (Italy), +0.24%

commodities

On the commodities market, oil prices are operating slightly higher, close to stability this morning, due to the slowdown in developed economies and the continued impact of sanitary lockdowns in China.

A barrel of WTI oil was quoted at US$88.59, up 0.09%, while Brent was up 0.17 to US$94.30. Iron ore rose 0.70% on the Dailan Stock Exchange to $103.46.

WTI Oil, +0.09% at $88.59 a barrel

Brent crude, up 0.17% at $94.30 a barrel

Iron Ore futures (January 2023) traded on the Dalian Exchange: up 0.70% to 722.5 yuan, equivalent to US$103.46 a ton

2. Schedule

In addition to economic data, the agenda of the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, stands out, who has meetings with the Minister of Defense, Paulo Sérgio Oliveira, in addition to a meeting with the Russian ambassador, Alexey Labetskiy, in Brasília.

See the main announcements:

Brazil

09:00: Central Bank: IBC-Br (July)

9:00 am: Ministry of Finance/SPE: macroeconomic indicators

USA

09:30: Unemployment insurance.

9:30: Retail sales (August)

3. Economic news

For Guedes, growth in the Brazilian economy could reach 3% this year

In a campaign tone, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said yesterday during a meeting with businessmen at the Rio de Janeiro Trade Association that, even if nothing more is done between now and the end of the year, the Brazilian economy will already grow 2.6 % and can reach 3%.

He highlighted what he defined as an error by analysts about economic indices, such as GDP growth and inflation. According to the minister, erroneous forecasts were for growth of 1.5% this year and inflation of 7.4%, figures that were recently revised. “We are causing a change in the structure of the economy and the analysis models cannot keep up with the speed of this change”, said Guedes.

Fitch cuts forecast for global economy, predicts US, eurozone recession

Fitch Ratings has drastically cut forecasts for the performance of the world economy this year and next, amid the worsening energy crisis in Europe, escalating inflation and the global movement to tighten interest rates.

In a report released yesterday (14), the agency reveals that it has reduced the estimate for the increase in the global Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2022, from 2.9% to 2.4%, and in 2023, from 2.7% to 1 .7%.

The worsening numbers are partly due to expectations that the euro zone and the United Kingdom will enter recession later this year and the United States next year. The institution revised downwards its forecast for economic activity in the US in 2022 (from 2.9% to 1.7%) and in 2023 (from 1.5% to 0.5%).

For the eurozone, the calculation is for a 0.1% drop next year, 2.2 percentage points less than previously forecast. Fitch also lowered the estimate for Chinese GDP expansion in 2022, from 3.7% to 2.8%, and in 2023, from 5.3% to 4.5%.

4. Political news

Lula leads the ranking of spending, with use of almost 60% of the ceiling allowed for the 1st round

The delivery by the presidential candidates of the partial accountability of the campaign, until Tuesday (13), shows that PT Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva leads the ranking of declared expenditures, with an electoral expenditure report of R$ 52 million so far.

With a history of omissions in electoral spending in the 2018 campaign, Jair Bolsonaro (PL) informed the Electoral Court that he had so far spent less than half of what his main rival, R$21 million, in his campaign.

Ciro and Tebet make an offensive against the useful vote

In the struggle for electoral survival, the two presidential candidates who are trying to embody the third way movement, Ciro Gomes (PDT) and Simone Tebet (MDB), have intensified a campaign to prevent the stampede of supporters who are willing to adhere to the so-called vote. useful.

In all, 54% of the voters of both presidential candidates declared that they can still change their vote, according to Datafolha released last Friday.

5. Corporate Radar

Banrisul (BRSR6)

The bank’s board of directors approved the raising of R$300 million via financial bills. 600 bonds will be issued, with a unit value of R$ 500 thousand. The letters will be issued on September 16 and will be valid for 10 years.

In another statement, LSV Asset Management reported that it had reduced its stake in the capital of the Rio Grande do Sul bank. After the sale of Banrisul’s class B preferred shares, the manager now holds 4.99% of the shares. LSV stated that it had no intention of changing the bank’s control or management structure and that it sold the shares for investment purposes only.

Alupar (ALUP11)

The company sold control of the Ijuí plant for R$ 186.5 million. The buyer is Foz do Rio Claro Energia, which is also a subsidiary of Alupar. The purpose of the transaction is to obtain synergy gains between the company’s power generation assets. Foz do Rio Claro acquired 58.85% of the voting capital of Ijuí and 51% of the total capital.

