Globo journalist is attacked by bolsonaristas when citing number 13

247 – Everaldo Marques was the target of attacks by bolsonaristas on social media for just mentioning the number 13 – which represents the PT (Workers’ Party) in the electronic polls – this Wednesday (14). The sports narrator, however, did not make any political comments on social media. He just referred to the days left for his vacation. The report is from the TV news portal.

“Are you tired? “That’s right, the sewage network of television transformed its collaborators. Anyone who is not from the militancy is fired”, replied Alex Lima.

“Even you man? Number 22 [referência a Bolsonaro] does no damage. Too bad you’ll hold out for four more years. Or rather, do like Xuxa, the cover here”, provoked Fabio Camargo.

“Are you crazy, Eve, that you think it’s normal to give power back to the political group that diverted public resources in the country’s history. Is it allowed to normalize this fact then? Nothing happened, is that right?”, asked Carlos Felipe.

Marques, however, was defended by followers who pointed out the error in the interpretation of the text. “The guy’s just going on vacation, man. For God’s sake,” explained journalist André Ruoco.

The confusion was such that the commentator had to make a new publication to calm the mood. “I’m talking about my vacations. But one of two things: either there are a lot of robots around here or the crowd is worse than me doing math – and interpreting text”, he pinned.

