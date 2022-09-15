Glove de Pedreiro denies agreement with Khaby Lame and says he will resume career – 09/15/2022

This morning, Iran Santana Alves, the influencer known as “Luva de Pedreiro”, denied the breach of contract with Falcão’s team and the signing with the Senegalese tiktoker agents Khaby Lame. The news about the change of manager was published in a column by journalist Léo Dias, from the Metrópole portal.

“Now Léo Dias comes to say that I’m out of Falcão. What’s this lie, boy? It’s all a lie. I’m not with Khaby’s manager. saying,” Luva said in a live video broadcast on her Instagram account.

“We are the same troop. Me, uncle Mozyr Sampaio, papa Batata (Marcelo Seiroz) and Falcão. We are all a family. This guy is messing with the wrong guy, because this is all a lie. Thanks, troop”, Iran continued.

In a video call with Falcão, broadcast live on Instagram, Iran also highlighted that he will resume his career. “And there’s more: I don’t stop making videos anymore. I’m angry now. It’s all a lie by Léo Dias”, she said.

In contact with the UOL Esportethe staff that manages Iran Santana Alves also denied that the influencer has signed a new contract with tiktoker Khaby Lame.

The futsal idol Falcão’s team highlighted that nothing has changed. “Iran was sick, had some personal problems and deleted the photos. We are taking care of him and his family, and reorganizing everything,” said Marília Azevedo, one of Iran’s career advisors.

In addition to denying the breakup, the agents also said that Iran was very shaken by the repercussions of the alleged breakup with Falcão.

“Don’t worry, that’s fine. If you know I’m here to help you. From the beginning, I made sure I didn’t even have a contract. I’m here to help you. If one day you want to go to something better, I’ll support you. You are in good hands. I am here to support you in any decision. You know this. I want to help you from the beginning. you just woke up tired in one day. The human being goes through this”, declared Falcão in the live with Iran.

“You’re in good hands with Potato and Mozyr. You’re happy. Guys, he won’t pass me by because he’s my friend, I’m here to help him. Let’s go on the basis of trust. If he wants to leave a day, he will call and support me. Between me and Iran… I talk to his parents every day. What I want is for his well-being. He will never pass me by, because I don’t even have a contract with him. If one day he wants to sign a contract with someone else, he can talk and that’s ok. He woke up one day tired”, followed the futsal idol.

“He will never pass me by because I don’t have a contract with him, I’m his friend. I got him to help. If one day, Khaby’s manager has plans for him, that’s good, I’ll support him. The day he says who has something better to go, it’s ok”, he concluded.

Falcão also took the opportunity to reassure Iran, who proved to be very shaken by the news broadcast by Léo Dias. The futsal idol extolled that the relationship between him and Luva is one of friendship and support and freedom for the influencer is one of the priorities. According to the former athlete, there is no contract signed between the young man and him.

“Don’t be nervous, Iran. Don’t buy the fight. That’s how it is. With you everything happened at once. I know it’s difficult. If one day you leave me, let’s come here and talk together”, he said.

Mason’s Glove announces break

Last Tuesday (13), Iran published a video announcing a career break. To UOL Esportethe young man’s team clarified that the excess of work added to a health problem made him rethink the pace of his career.

Iran felt pain in his body, had a fever and a runny nose, and was treated at Hospital Samaritano yesterday, in São Paulo. Doctors diagnosed a sore throat. With that, the influencer was worried and understood that he needed a rest period, but promised to fulfill all professional obligations.

“He has been working a lot on recording sets and also for a project that involves the World Cup. That’s why he decided to take a few weeks off from social networks, but he will fulfill all his obligations”, highlighted Mozyr Sampaio, one of the agents. from Iran’s team.

In addition to an intense recording rhythm, Iran has been traveling the world to fulfill his schedule with partners and invitations. He has recently been to Morocco, as well as Italy, Spain and Portugal. Afterwards, the young man went to São Paulo for the Brasil Futebol Expo 2022 fair, CBF, and went to Rio de Janeiro to enjoy Rock in Rio.

“Speak up, my troops! Guys! Everyone is thinking that I was hacked, but I wasn’t hacked, no. I deleted the videos anyway. I really stopped, guys. Live my normal and peaceful life. video published to clarify the removal of posts on Instagram.

Luva de Pedreiro also thanked the team he has been working with and said that the decision came from him. In addition, the influencer guaranteed that he will complete projects already started with sponsors.

“The team I’m on are the best in the world, all good people, they’re part of my family, but that was my decision – to stop. [usando], I will complete the jobs that I closed. I’ll finish it, but after that I won’t do video anymore,” she said. “Like that. We are just gold. Receive! Thank God father! Thanks, my troop!”, concluded the influencer.

It is not the first time

This is the second time in less than four months that Luva de Pedreiro has announced a career break – the first was in June. On the occasion, Iran Santana made a strong outburst during a live.

“Thank God, dad. I’m for my followers. What my followers say to me there… You know? I don’t drink, partner. I’m healthy. full now,” he said.

“A hug for you there. These days I don’t post a video. I’m going to stay there for a while… Are you on? Without posting a video. I’m going to cool my head, man! They keep bothering the guy. p… it’s alone. God and my fans, bro. Fuck… the rest is the rest”, he concluded.

businessman exchange

After the first break in his career, Luva de Pedreiro got involved in a controversy with businessman Allan de Jesus, who was taking care of his career.

After exchanging accusations, former futsal player Falcão started to manage the career of Luva de Pedreiro.