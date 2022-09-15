Glove de Pedreiro thanks Barcelona’s message of support and announces: ‘I will come back stronger’ | Bahia

After announcing the end of his career, the Bahian digital influencer Iran Ferreira, known as Luva de Pedreiro, spoke again on social media this Thursday (15) and thanked a message from Barcelona. Glove announced: “I will come back stronger”.

The influencer had announced the end of his career on the internet last Tuesday (13), through Instagram. At the time, he deleted all posts on the page.

Among several messages of support he has received, Luva highlighted the Spanish club, who posted the phrase: “we will miss your incredible energy”.

Last Wednesday (14), Luva posted a video in which he denies that the end of his career is motivated by a lack of content.

“My troops, everyone is saying that I stopped making videos. It wasn’t because I don’t have any more content, because I don’t have a video to post. I made two commercials that no one has ever made, which will air now in World Cup, which will be on all the televisions in the world, that the guy with the mason’s glove will be in the middle. It’s because I really decided to stop, you know?”

After the disclosure that he would end his career, the influencer’s manager, former futsal player Falcão, took a friendly stance.

“Friend, rest, live your life as you decide. We are always here to support you. Don’t forget that you make a lot of people happy,” she said.

Luva leaves his career less than three months after announcing that he would be managed by Falcão.

He is 20 years old and is currently the most followed football influencer on Instagram with over 18 million followers. On TikTok, he mobilizes more than 19 million subscribers.

The name Luva de Pedreiro refers to the gloves used by young people to play football. He became a viral sensation with the catchphrase ‘receive’, in videos of him made in a floodplain field in the city of Quijingue, where he was born.

In August of this year, he even celebrated the signing of the biggest advertising contract of his career. Hours after the announcement, the influencer celebrated the mark of almost 5 million views in just one video posted on Instagram.

Social media sensation

Luva is from Quijingue, a city 322 kilometers from Salvador, and he became a sensation on the networks with videos of his feats in a floodplain field in the city, always accompanied by the catchphrase “receive!”.

4 of 4 Iran Ferreira, aka Glova de Pedreiro, poses balancing a ball on his head during a photo shoot in Rio de Janeiro — Photo: Ricardo Borges/AFP Iran Ferreira, known as Glove de Pedreiro, poses balancing a ball on his head during a photo shoot in Rio de Janeiro – Photo: Ricardo Borges/AFP

The goals celebrated by the influencer went viral among football stars in Brazil and abroad: Neymar, Nenê and the Germans Serge Gnabry and Kimmich are his fans. Even the son of Portuguese ace Cristiano Ronaldo shared videos of Luva. The catchphrase ‘receive’ has reached millions of followers worldwide.

In June of this year, the Bahian influencer even announced a pause in the production of videos due to problems with his manager. At the time, he claimed that advertising contracts had not been paid.

In a post, Luva was annoyed with the charges he had been suffering.

