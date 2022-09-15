Goalkeeper Bruno flees with fortune collected online and does not pay pension debt

Goalkeeper Bruno flees with fortune collected online to pay child support for his son with Eliza Samudio, murdered 12 years ago; Look

Apparently, the goalkeeper Bruno disappeared with the money he raised online to pay his child support with Eliza Samudiomurdered by the athlete in 2010.

The criminal had asked his followers for help to accumulate the R$90,000 he has in debt for not paying the right to the heir.

According to journalist Gaby Cabrini, from gossiping (SBT), a bailiff went to the house of Bruno three times in the month of August: on the 23rd, 27th and 29th. On one of those days, the goalkeeper received the arrest warrant issued by the 1st Family Court of Cabo Frio (RJ).

However, the official reported that the address is “abandoned”. There was nothing in the house, let alone a car in the garage.

the mother of Eliza Samudio, Sonia Mouraalso informed that no money was sent to the family to pay the pension debt.

ACCUMULATED FORTUNE IN 48 HOURS

Looks like the goalkeeper’s wife idea worked Bruno. For those on the outside, the athlete’s wife, Ingridopened a crowdfunding on the internet so that the ex-convict, who murdered Eliza Samudiocan pay the pension of R$ 90 thousand that is owed to the son of the deceased.

In 48 hours, the couple managed to raise BRL 19,000 to pay off the debt. In a video shared on social media by Brunothe wife made an appeal saying that she can pay the amount since the goalkeeper is prevented from working in the area.

