Goalkeeper Bruno would have disappeared with money raised in virtual crowdfunding to pay pension, says journalist

Goalkeeper Bruno Fernandes has been missing since his arrest was decreed for not paying child support for the child he had with Eliza Samúdio

In recent weeks, goalkeeper Bruno Fernandes’ wife has used social media to appeal to her followers and fans of the former athlete. She asked for help in a virtual crowdfunding, to save R$ 90 thousand to pay the late pensions he owes the son he had with Eliza Samúdio. However, the couple may have disappeared with the money raised.

The information was given by columnist Gaby Cabrini, from ‘Fofocalizando’ (SBT), this Wednesday (14/09). According to the journalist, a bailiff was at Bruno’s house three times during the last month, and in one of them the goalkeeper received the arrest warrant issued by the 1st Family Court of Cabo Frio (RJ).

However, the officer informed the court that Bruno’s address was abandoned: the house was empty and there was no car in the garage. Cabrini stressed, therefore, that Bruno may have disappeared with the values ​​​​he collected in the virtual crowdfunding – in the first 48 hours, he received about R$ 19 thousand.

Bruno was arrested and convicted of ordering the murder of Eliza Samúdio, in a case that shocked Brazil in 2010. At the time, he was playing for Flamengo and lost his job as soon as suspicions grew stronger. According to the police, he would have had her ex quartered and given the remains to his dogs.