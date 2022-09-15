God of War Ragnarök gets chilling trailer with Thor and bosses

During today’s State of Play (13), the Sony has released a new trailer for God of War Ragnarok, showing more plot details and never-before-seen gameplay elements. The video showcases new bosses and many characters from Norse mythology, including a quick glimpse of Thor.

This time, the promotional video focuses much more on the game’s plot, showing that Atreus is hiding something and trying to protect Kratos. In the various scenes of the content released by PlayStation, we see the wolves Skoll and Hati, from Norse mythology, mermaids, valkyries and even a quick glimpse of Kratos’ battle against Thor. Check out:

In addition, the video featured several battle snippets, highlighting some new mechanics, such as new weapons, different shields, and improved dodges. All this, of course, in new scenarios that will continue the franchise’s plot.

New God of War Ragnarök themed DualSense

Finally, Sony revealed during the event that the PlayStation 5 will have a limited edition DualSense of the game, which features matching visuals and colors. Check out:

God of War Ragnarok comes to PS4 and PS5 on November 9, 2023.