Government distributes ANTENNA KIT; see who can receive

The activation of 5G began in several Brazilian capitals, and with the new technology, some citizens may suffer interference in the TV signal. To ensure correct operation, all C Band channels (parabolic) will be transferred to Ku Band.

The shutdown process will only be completed on December 31, 2025, but the government has already started to adopt measures to avoid harm to the population. one of them is the distribution of the Antenna Kit for low-income families.

The action is carried out by the Monitoring Group for the Implementation of Solutions for Interference Problems in the 3,625 to 3,700 MHz band (Gaispi), with support from the Ministry of Communications and other entities.

Who can receive the Antenna Kit?

All families registered in CadÚnico (Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government) that use satellite dishes can request the kit with digital signal. Scheduling is now available in capital cities where 5G has been activated.

Families with a monthly income of up to half a minimum wage per person can register for the Single Registry; or a total of up to three salaries. Enrollment is also available for households with incomes above these, but which are linked to or requesting a program or benefit that uses CadÚnico.

How to order the Antenna Kit?

Interested parties who meet the aforementioned requirements can request the exchange by calling 0800 729 2404 or on the Siga Antenado website. Installation is free.

The family that uses external (fishbone-type) or internal digital antennas already has access to Digital TV and will need to make the change. The same goes for those who have subscription TV.

