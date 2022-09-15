government postpones DECISION delaying the release of credit

Salesópolis, SP —

although it was sanctioned in early AugustO Auxílio Brasil payroll loan has not yet been released. Since then, beneficiaries who put hope in this credit await a response from the Ministry of Citizenship for the contract to be available. According to internal information, the regulation has not yet come out because interest rate has not been set.

The great differential of the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan would be the reduction in interest charges. This type of operation has lower charges because the chances of the bank receiving are great, since the installment payment discount happens directly on the payroll. Even so, fixing an interest rate is being the big problem to be solved.

The Minister of Citizenship, Ronaldo Vieira Bentoargues that the interest rate limit should be equivalent to what is charged on the loan to the INSS (National Social Security Institute). For retirees and pensioners the rate is fixed at 2.14% per month. However, in July banks and finance companies were offering Auxílio Brasil interest of 86% per yearas reported by Estadão.

The measure generated a series of expert reviews who believe that this operation should compromise the income of people who already live on very little. And yet, it can increase the indebtedness rate of these families who are currently in social vulnerability. Since it is allowed commitment of 40% of the Aid amount for the monthly loan payment.

The Auxílio Brasil payroll loan caused so much repercussion that legal entities, consumer protection and personalities from various sectors even signed a note “In Defense of the Economic Integrity of the Vulnerable Population”. The objective was ask for the deferral of the consigned credit.

Why isn’t the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan out yet?

For the institutional director of the Brazilian Basic Income Network, Paola Carvalhothe delay in releasing the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan is a political issue. She believes that as this operation is linked to the “bundle of goodness” that the President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) released since August, the credit must be authorized close to the elections.

be closer to 1st round that will take place on October 2or even within the deadline for carrying out the 2nd shift scheduled for the 30th of the same month. The director criticizes the strategy, and informed that on September 13 there was a debate at the National Council of Social Assistance to deal with the matter.

“We asked that the Ministry of Citizenship be called. They are giving hope to the beneficiaries. Bank agencies are pre-registering and do not activate the loan. I believe there is a dichotomy between them.“, he stated.

For Paola, the situation is even more serious because since March of this year, families are hopeful with the release of this credit. “Families are in debt and struggling to maintain the most basic; Many families will go into debt to be able to pay basic household bills.”, he justified.