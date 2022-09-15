Government raises GDP forecast to 2.7% in 2022 and reduces inflation estimate | Economy

The Ministry of Economy raised this Thursday (15) the growth projection of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) this year from 2% to 2.7%, and reduced the inflation estimate.

The data were released by the Economic Policy Secretariat (SPE) of the Ministry of Economy, through the “MacroFiscal” bulletin.

GDP is the sum of all goods and services produced in the country and serves to measure the evolution of the economy.

The increase in the government’s economic growth expectation comes after the release of the result for the second quarter, with an increase of 1.2% – which was above expectations.

According to a survey carried out last week by the Central Bank of more than 100 financial institutions, GDP should expand by 2.39% this year.

For 2023, the Ministry of Economy maintained its forecast of economic growth at 2.5%. The value remains well above that estimated by the financial market – which sees a rise of 0.5% for GDP next year.

According to the head of the Special Advisory for Economic Studies at the Ministry of Economy, Rogério Boueri, the increase in the estimate for 2022 GDP is related to the “strength” of the labor market, with the performance of the service sector and investments. .

“Continued growth in activity is expected throughout this second half of the year. The first releases for the month of July suggest that industry, services and the job market continue to grow”, informed the Ministry of Economy, in a note.

Brazil registers deflation in the last two months, but food still puts pressure on household budgets

At the same time that it raised the projection of a high GDP, the The Ministry of Economy also lowered its inflation expectation from 7.2% to 6.3% this year. For 2023, the government’s inflation estimate was stable at 4.5%.

The reduction in the inflation estimate for 2022 coincides with the cut in taxes on essential items such as fuel and electricity. These products alone already impact inflation. In addition, they indirectly influence the prices of other items.

Despite the drop, the government’s inflation estimate for this year remains above the inflation target for this year, defined by the National Monetary Council (CMN), which is 3.5%. It will be considered fulfilled if it fluctuates between 2% and 5%.

The estimate for the IPCA for 2023 is also above the central inflation target for the period, which is 3.25%. However, it is within the tolerance range, which goes from 1.75% to 4.75%.