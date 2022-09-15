Guard falls near Elizabeth II’s coffin; watch video of the moment

posted on 15/09/2022 11:07



(credit: Playback/Live BBC/Twitter @Jack_Thompson_8)

One of the guards protecting Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin at Westminster Hall collapsed on the spot and caused the live broadcast of her wake to be suspended for over an hour.

The guard suddenly fell to the ground around 1 am on Thursday (15/9). In the recorded footage of the moment, it is possible to see other guards helping him to his feet until the transmission is cut off.

The British channel BBC was broadcasting live footage in the UK Parliament wing where the queen’s coffin was exposed for a series of farewell ceremonies for the royal family and the people of the UK. Thousands of Britons lined up to bid farewell to Elizabeth II.





Watch the video of the moment:

BBC suspends live footage of the Queen’s lying in state, after guard faints. #QueenElizabethII pic.twitter.com/6FUwfwb0qJ — JackThompson (@Jack_Thompson_8) September 14, 2022





The broadcast took more than an hour to return to the air and nothing was commented on the matter. It is worth remembering that royal soldiers must maintain a constant 24-hour surveillance around the coffin.

Other guards who make up the team that “protects” the royal family are also required to remain immobile while in post.