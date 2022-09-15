Guard who watched the monarch’s coffin falls

A guard fell at the altar during Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin vigil tonight at the Palace of Westminster in England. The incident appears to be due to fainting, but details of what happened to the man were not released.

During the BBC broadcast, the guard began to stagger and struggled to his feet. Seconds later, however, he fell facedown in front of thousands of royal family fans who were lining up to pay their last respects to the monarch.

Quickly, the guards who were watching outside the altar helped the man. There is no official information on what caused the man’s fall and whether he returned to work after the incident.

The wake of Queen Elizabeth II began today in London, England, at Westminster Hall, in an annex of the British Parliament. King Charles III and Princes William and Harry were present, as were their wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

A Mass was said by the Archbishop of Canterbury, who recited a passage from the New Testament Book of John, and by the Dean of Westminster. A children’s choir sang Psalm 139 during the ceremony.

At 5 pm local time, the hall was opened for the public to visit – and will remain so until Monday morning (19), the day of the funeral. Authorities expect 400,000 people to pass through Westminster to bid the Queen farewell.

