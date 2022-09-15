Guedes says Bolsonaro ordered a reversal of the cut in the Popular Pharmacy

President called the Minister of Economy and demanded an increase in the budget of the program, which distributes medicines for free

Isac Nóbrega/PR – 05/06/2019

Paulo Guedes is the current Minister of Economy of the Bolsonaro government.



The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, participated in the event Latam Retail Show Congresso&Expo in São Paulo this Wednesday, 14th, and stated that the federal government will not reduce the budget of the Popular Pharmacy program. According to the head of the portfolio, the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) called the economist and requested the withdrawal of the budget reduction from the program that aims to deliver medicines for free. “The Minister of Economy does not cut anything, it is the Civil House who cuts. Nobody is going to cut the Popular Pharmacy”, pointed out the member of the federal government, after explaining that there was a problem of lack of cash and that the Civil House, commanded by Ciro Nogueira, had planned to reduce funds for next year. In total, the reduction was estimated at 60% and went from R$ 2.04 billion to R$ 804 million. “In one of these, the Popular Pharmacy is cut. Clearly, the president is committed. Today he calls me, ‘how can a business like that?’”, he said. According to Guedes, part of the payment will be made through RP9, the rapporteur’s amendments, or the ministry will dedicate itself to finding another way to subsidize the program.