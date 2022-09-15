Guga Chacra for Constantino: ‘You are not a journalist, a militant’ – Politica

The journalist from Rede Globo Guga Chacra stated that commentator Rodrigo Constantino is “militant”, when responding to a comment in which the employee of the Radio Jovem Pan cites a hypothetical situation in which an attack similar to the one perpetrated against journalist Vera Magalhes was carried out by a left-wing parliamentarian against a Bolsonaro politician. Chacra said that Vera does not “cheat” recommending votes. Constantino has been posting arts on his social media disclosing the numbers of Bolsonar candidates. According to him, because he is “a liberal with a conservative view”, he has no problem declaring his vote.

“Vera was very critical of the PT when it was in power, just as she criticizes Bolsonaro,” said Guga, who then concluded that “that’s being a journalist. You (Constantino) are militant.”

