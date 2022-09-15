Guga Chacra for Constantino: ‘You are not a journalist, a militant’ – Politica

Hi Rodrigo, perfect health. And you? How are you? Liberal here in the US the opposite of conservative. Confused your position. And Vera criticized the PT a lot when she was in power, just as she criticizes Bolsonaro. I used to criticize Trump and now I criticize Biden. That being a journalist. You militant %u2014 Guga Chacra %uD83D%uDC9A (@gugachacra) September 14, 2022

The journalist from Rede Globo Guga Chacra stated that commentator Rodrigo Constantino is “militant”, when responding to a comment in which the employee of the Radio Jovem Pan cites a hypothetical situation in which an attack similar to the one perpetrated against journalist Vera Magalhes was carried out by a left-wing parliamentarian against a Bolsonaro politician. Chacra said that Vera does not “cheat” recommending votes. Constantino has been posting arts on his social media disclosing the numbers of Bolsonar candidates. According to him, because he is “a liberal with a conservative view”, he has no problem declaring his vote.

Hypothetical scene: a PSOL parliamentarian decides to question a “Bolsonarist blogger” about his public gains. A fellow blogger snatches his cell phone and throws it away, cursing him and sending him to that place. The black and gay parliamentarian. What is the reaction of the old press? %u2014 Rodrigo Constantino (@Rconstantino) September 14, 2022

“Vera was very critical of the PT when it was in power, just as she criticizes Bolsonaro,” said Guga, who then concluded that “that’s being a journalist. You (Constantino) are militant.”