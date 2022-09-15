Guns N’ Roses arrives in Ribeirão Preto, SP, 2 days before an unprecedented show in the city | Ribeirao Preto and France

The band Guns N’Roses landed in Ribeirão Preto (SP) on the night of this Wednesday (14), two days before the unprecedented show in the city, scheduled for Friday (16). Fans followed the arrival of the plane through the bars in the external area of ​​the Leite Lopes Airport.

The aircraft chartered with the musicians landed at 7:40 pm in the interior of São Paulo after leaving Belo Horizonte (MG) at 6:50 pm, where the band performed on Tuesday night (13).

Earlier, Guns staff members had already landed in the city.

1 of 2 Plane with Guns N’ Roses lands in Ribeirão Preto, SP — Photo: Valdinei Malaguti/EPTV Plane with Guns N’ Roses disembarks in Ribeirão Preto, SP — Photo: Valdinei Malaguti/EPTV

2 of 2 Fans follow the arrival of the Guns N’ Roses plane in Ribeirão Preto, SP — Photo: Valdinei Malaguti/EPTV Fans accompany the arrival of the Guns N’ Roses plane in Ribeirão Preto, SP — Photo: Valdinei Malaguti/EPTV

The musicians did not pass through the lobby and, from the airport runway, went towards a hotel in the east of the city, where they will stay during their passage through Ribeirão Preto.

The convoy with Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan and company left in cars, escorted by the Military Police.

The show in Ribeirão Preto is part of the Guns N’ Roses We’re F’N’ Back tour and is scheduled for 9 pm at the Eurobike Arena, where the stage is already in the final assembly adjustments. (see video below). The gates will open at 5 pm, according to the organizers.

See the backstage of the Guns N’ Roses concert in Ribeirão Preto, SP

See more news from the region at g1 Ribeirão Preto e Franca