Guns N’ Roses arrives in Ribeirão Preto this Wednesday; see details

American band disembarks at Leite Lopes airport, in Ribeirão Preto, in a Boeing 757, after a show in Belo Horizonte

In: Leonardo Santos September 14, 2022 · 12:08 pm

Slash at Guns N’ Roses concert on “Guns N’Roses Are F’N’ Back” tour (Photo: Disclosure)

It is scheduled for this Wednesday (14), the disembarkation of Guns N’Roses, at Leite Lopes airport, in Ribeirão Preto. The band made a presentation last Tuesday night (13) at Mineirão stadium, in Belo Horizonte-MG.

The North American group is on tour in Brazil, where it travels with the Boeing 757 plane, operated by the company JetMagic. This will be the first time in history that a plane of this model lands at Leite Lopes airport – the aircraft is 54 meters long and has a wingspan of 38 meters.

SEE TOO

Everything you need to know about the Guns show in Ribeirão

Ribeirão has a fair with food trucks and activities for children

The disembarkation of Guns N’Roses in Ribeirão Preto should take place around 7pm , according to the website Aeroin, specialized in aviation. The group must stay in the city until the 17th of September, when it leaves for Florianópolis-SC.

The Guns show in Ribeirão Preto is scheduled for September 16, starting at 9 pm, at the Eurobike Arena – the gates will open at 5 pm. for the tour”Guns N’Roses Are F’N’Back”, the group has already visited Manaus-AM, Rio de Janeiro and Goiânia-GO, in addition to Belo Horizonte.

After Ribeirão Preto, the tour also goes through Florianópolis (18th), Curitiba-PR (21st), São Paulo (24th) and Porto Alegre (26th). Then the band leaves from Argentina.

ticket sales