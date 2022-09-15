Haaland scores again, Manchester City beats Borussia Dortmund and remains 100% in the Champions League

Haaland scores acrobat goal as Manchester City win another Champions League

For the second round of Champions League of the current season, the Manchester City won the comeback victory against Borussia Dortmund, in England. This Tuesday (14), the English team had two goals from stones and Haaland to win 2-1. The young Bellingham did for the German club.

As a result, Guardiola’s team maintains the streak of eight matches unbeaten this season, counting only official matches. The triumph makes the City take the isolated lead of Champions League group G with six points.

The start of the match was difficult for the citizens. The team kept possession of the ball in the attacking field, but could not find spaces in the opposing defense. So much so that Guardiola’s men failed to land a shot in the direction of the goal during the entire first half.

On the other hand, Borussia bet on quick counterattacks through the sides and on crossed balls in the area to threaten Ederson’s goal. Ozcan was the one who took the most danger with a shot placed from outside the area, but which stopped in the defense of the Brazilian goalkeeper.

After the break, the game returned in the same way, City struggling to play in attack and Dortmund scaring on counterattacks. Reus almost did a painting seven minutes into the second half. The German striker left Akanji on the ground and finished, but the ball ended up going just short of the post.

The visitors’ goal came in the 11th minute. After a corner kick, Reus crossed hard in the area and Bellingham deflected and opened the scoring. In response, Guardiola made three substitutions soon after, changing almost the entire attack of the team.

City’s first big chance was only in the 20’s. After Borussia’s defense failed, De Bruyne gave a beautiful pass to Haaland, who invaded the area and hit hard, but the ball went wide.

The hosts only managed to pierce the opposing defense at 35 minutes. Defender Stones dropped a bomb from outside the area and counted on the contribution of goalkeeper Meyer to tie the match.

The turning point came next. After a perfect crossing by Cancelo, Haaland hit a ‘flying’, deflected the ball and put the hosts in front of the marker. Out of respect for the former club, shirt 9 did not celebrate the goal.

Haaland scored against former team Borussia Dortmund Getty Images

The tie almost came in stoppage time. Malen made a beautiful move, passed two marked, but hit out. Thus, the match ended 2 to 1 for Manchester City.

Championship status

With the result, Manchester City reaches six points and shoots at the leadership of group G of the Champions League.

On the other hand, Borussia Dortmund parks in the three points and is in second position, since Copenhagen and seville tied without goals and added the first point in the competition.

The highlight: Dortmund fans

The Borussia Dortmund crowd was the highlight of the match. In the first half, as a warmer game, it was the great joy of the game.

In the second, even after suffering the upset, she didn’t shut up for a moment and recognized the team’s effort.

It was bad: Mahrez and Grealish

The starting points did not do well. Mahrez and Grealish were ineffective and couldn’t bother the opposing defense.

Both left the pitch after Bellingham’s goal.

next games

Manchester City returns to the field next Saturday (17), at 8:30 am (GMT), away from home, against Wolverhampton for the Premier Leaguewith live and exclusive broadcast by Star+.

On the same day, but at 10:30 am, Borussia Dortmund will play the derby against Schalke 04 at home by Bundesliga.

Datasheet

Manchester City 2 x 1 Borussia Dortmund

GOALS: Manchester City: Stones (80) and Haaland (83); Borussia Dortmund: Bellingham (56)

Manchester City: Ederson; Stones, Akanji, Ake and Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan (Bernardo Silva) and De Bruyne; Mahrez (Julián Álvarez), Grealish (Foden) and Haaland (Kalvin Phillips) Technician: Pep Guardiola

Borussia Dortmund: Meyer; Meunier, Suele, Hummels and Guerreiro; Ozcan (Moukoko), Can and Bellingham; Reus (Adeyemi), Reyna (Malen) and Modeste (Schlotterbeck). Technician: Terzic