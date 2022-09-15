Has Magazine Luiza’s time arrived? Learn why Citi raised the MGLU3 price target and whether it’s worth buying now

For some time now, the actions of Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) are no longer the darlings of the bag. Inflation and high interest resulted in the reduction of the purchasing power of consumers, hitting the performance of the Magalu and their roles.

But this is a scenario that has everything to start to appear in the company’s rearview mirror, as shown by the performance of the second quarter.

Although it still recorded losses, Magazine Luiza managed to reduce losses between April and June compared to the period from January to March. Magalu went from a negative result of R$161.3 million in the first quarter to a loss of R$135 million in the second quarter.

And it is precisely looking at this recovery signal that Citi has updated forecasts for MGLU3 stocks. As a result, the target price for the paper rose from R$3 to R$5 – which represents a potential appreciation of 6% in relation to the closing of this Wednesday (14).

But the bank’s optimism with Magazine Luiza is cautious. The recommendation for Magalu shares was kept at neutral.

Why did the target price go up and the recommendation not?

According to Citi, three factors explain the maintenance of the neutral recommendation for Magazine Luiza shares (MGLU3):

despite diversification, Magalu’s overall GMV (gross sales volume) mix remains predominantly electronic/consumer electronics and highly sensitive to macroeconomic variables;

the competitive landscape is intensifying and is expected to affect merchant commission rates and logistics costs;

appreciation, as Magalu is already trading at a considerable premium compared to local peers.

“We are starting to warm up to the case of an improvement in the macro environment, but we prefer to have more clarity on a sustainable inflection point for consumer electronics before revisiting our thesis”, write analysts João Pedro Soares, Felipe Reboredo, Sergio Matsumoto and Christian Ashwell.

What’s next for Magazine Luiza (MGLU3)

Citi’s forecast for Magazine Luiza’s 2022 consolidated revenue (MGLU3) was reduced by 1.75% (R$37.413 billion) and 1.1% for 2023 (R$43.071 billion), due to the loss of revenue for the period between April and June this year.

On the other hand, gross margin increased by 67 basis points in 2022, to 27.6%, and by 73 bp in 2023, to 27.7%, taking into account a higher revenue from services, that is, a greater mix of Marketplace; the gradual pass-through of interest rates onto commission rates; and product inflation.

Regarding general and administrative expenses, Citi remains more conservative, as it sees little room for Magazine Luiza to cut expenses.

The risks involving Magazine Luiza (MGLU3)

According to Citi, Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) shares are high risk, but the bank did not choose this rating for the roles due to its governance profile, consistent management, excellent top-line growth, premium balance sheet and overall execution.

Upside and downside risks to hitting our Citi price target include: