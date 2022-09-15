Health plans record accumulated losses of R$ 6.5 billion

posted 9/15/2022 10:56 / updated 9/15/2022 11:45



Sao Paulo – Health plan operators accumulate a loss of R$ 6.5 billion until the first half of this year. According to the president of the Brazilian Association of Health Plans (Abramge), Renato Freire Casarotti, the figures on the balance sheet represent the “toughest health result”.

“It’s the operating result. It’s a loss that includes all operations, which represents the toughest health outcome,” she said. Casarotti made the opening speech of the 26th Abramge Congress, this Thursday (15/9), in São Paulo.





The president also highlighted that the sector follows “with concern” the judgment of the Direct Action of Unconstitutionality (ADI) 7222 in the Federal Supreme Court (STF), which will define the validity of Law n. 14,314/2022 that creates the national salary floor for nursing.

Another item on Abramge’s radar is the changes regarding the list of mandatory procedures for health plans by the National Health Agency (ANS). After the decision by the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) to establish the tax role, the rule was overturned in the National Congress.

