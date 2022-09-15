“Her work has always been…”; Journalist goes crazy with Palmeiras management, endorses fans and shoots Leila Pereira

ESPN journalist and commentator Felippe Facincani gave an exclusive interview and participated in the “Flow Sport Club” podcast. In the conversation, on the subject of Leila Pereira’s management as president of the palm treeshe did not tune in and went straight to harshly criticizing what the manager has been doing ahead of the verdão.

“It is a management that, for now, scares me. Even by the way she gets to the post of president of Palmeiras. It’s a sponsor that forces itself to become president with political conjectures that I still don’t understand how they worked. And I didn’t see any football market preparation to be there. The issue is not the gender, but how you prepare. It is the posture you present to debate your ideas or put yourself publicly to correlate with the facts. Super important figures from Palmeiras have radically moved away from it, such as Paulo Nobre himself, for example. Her work has always been very weird for me.”opined the commentator.

Facincani was even direct when questioning some things that have been happening at Alviverde Paulista. He pointed out that some of the president’s moves are very questionable, such as the fact that she recorded a video after the elimination in Libertadores with her company’s logo in the background instead of the Club’s and closed the team for the arrival of other sponsors, leaving her company in evidence in the uniform.

“You are president of the club sponsor. Or you turn the club into a SAF, buy the club and beauty, it will be yours. But today it is not, Palmeiras has no owner. Palmeiras is still a statutory club and has presidentialism as an internal policy. This president cannot conflict with commercial situations. And today there is a conflict, there is no denying it. It’s ‘N’ moves, it’s not just the ‘blah blah blah’. She records a post-game video [contra o Athletico, pela Libertadores] with the company logo and not the Palmeiras logo in the background. I found that bizarre. But wait a minute, you are president of Palmeiras. These are things I don’t agree with.”highlighted the journalist.

“The Palmeiras shirt is all closed by her companies. Other companies can’t get there. The information is that several companies that could want to sponsor Palmeiras at the same level cannot because everything is closed. Then there’s the debt story, because the club isn’t investing that much… Everything generates a conflict. And her positions in relation to the football market are very dubious. She is a person who has to want to be much less a popstar and find out more about behind the scenes of football. It is to impose”Facincani told Flow.