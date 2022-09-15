“High chances of…”; Rogério Ceni doesn’t back down on Flamengo’s team in the final after being eliminated at Maracanã

Even after the setback suffered at the Biggest in the World, the former goalkeeper made a point of scoring CRF in one of his answers at the press conference

Flamengo beat São Paulo by the minimum score of 1 to 0, at Maracanã, in one of the few scoring chances that the defensive sector set up by coach Rogério Ceni opened up. On the first leg, at Morumbi, the score of the duel gave Mais Querido an advantage, since SPFC wasted the chances they had and they know they lacked coolness.

In the big decision of the Copa do Brasil and also of Conmebol Libertadores, the CRF ended up being the subject of the press conference given by Ceni. The former goalkeeper has lost all the matches he played against Rubro-Negro since leaving Gávea; In total there are 10 losses. Even so, he continues to accompany the Carioca team.

“The difficulties that São Paulo is going through, Flamengo itself has already gone through. Today, he has great chances of winning two titles. It’s the favorite, let’s put it this way, for two major titles. Everyone goes through difficulties and the Club goes through a very big one. I don’t want to be the guy who gets in the way.” said the coach about the Fla team.

In the final of the CDB, the team led by coach Dorival Júnior will face Fluminense or Corinthians – both tied 2-2 on the first leg – on days to be scheduled by CBF. Soon, the Nation will know who will be the opponent of the decision. In Libertadores, Athletico is the rival, in a game scheduled to take place on October 29 (Saturday).