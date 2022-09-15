How does it work and how to avoid it?

Chances are you’ve already received a message that offers a part-time job with attractive salaries to work from home or know someone who has. Proposals are usually mysterious and don’t give much information right away. The person only knows more about the subject when they contact the number indicated in the message.

Driver Jaci Siqueira, 35, is from Colatina (ES) and lost about R$3,000 in the job scam. He received a message that offered a home office vacancy with a salary of R$3,000 to R$9,000. He was on vacation and believed it would be a good extra income opportunity.

After receiving the alleged job offer, the driver had to register on a website and put money on the platform — via Pix — to buy products and resell them.

Once the purchase was completed, the victim would earn a commission. Jaci made an initial deposit of BRL 100. Soon she “sold” an item, earned BRL 50 in commission and managed to withdraw BRL 150. From then on, the amounts started to increase. The longer a person uses the platform, the higher the “level” they reach, and the higher the level, the greater the amount the platform asks to release the commissions.

As he did not continue deposits, his account on the platform was blocked and he lost access to the site.

It was money I had saved, which I would use to travel or buy things for myself. I didn’t do much research on the sites. As they spoke the name of famous companies, I thought it was something serious. I have no more hope of getting the money back.

Jaci Siqueira, driver

When he stopped making deposits, he began to be billed by a person who was his “mentor” on Telegram sales. Siqueira says that, as he managed to make the first withdrawals, he believed that the job offer was real.

“They hook us. As you can get it at the beginning, you think you’ll earn more, that you’ll be able to quit your job. They’re always asking for more. The tasks get much higher values, but I stopped before I lost too much money” , says Siqueira.

Teacher loses BRL 20,000 in scam

A public school teacher in Belo Horizonte (MG), who did not want to be identified, also received one of these messages and says she was interested in the extra income.

Like Jaci, she needed to register on a website and started putting money on the platform. The teacher said that she started with a deposit of R$50 and managed to withdraw R$60. As the first withdrawals went well, the teacher continued the deposits.

The teacher managed to withdraw BRL 200 from the platform. After that, the amounts increased and she didn’t have enough money to deposit and be able to withdraw the amount that the platform promised – which was the amount invested plus commissions.

In an attempt to recover the money, the teacher made the requested deposits on the platform and even asked for loans from a close person to continue using the platform.

The teacher lost about R$20,000 and says she works three jobs to pay off the debt she made to deposit money on the platform. Today the teacher says that she was naive to have fallen for the coup and that she was emotionally shaken.

how the scam works

First the person receives a message via SMS or WhatsApp saying that they have been selected for a job vacancy. Usually the offers say that the vacancy is for a home office and includes some amount of flashy salary.

When the victim contacts the alleged company, the attendant sends a link for the victim to create an account on the site. After registering, the person needs to start putting money on the platform. The people who talked to the UOL said that transactions were always done via Pix.

What to do if you are a victim of a scam? Carolina Carvalho de Oliveira, a criminal lawyer at Campos & Antonioli Advogados Associados, says the crime is characterized as embezzlement – the fraudster captivates the victim so that she believes in the coup.

Oliveira says that the first step is to file a police report. Although it is difficult to find the person who masterminded the coup, Oliveira says that bank transfer receipts are traceable.

The victim must gather all the evidence they can, such as conversations, screenshots of the platform and proof of bank transfers. Even if the scammer tries to mask his every move, he needs to register with the banks where he receives deposits from victims.

Oliveira says that the victims think that the police record doesn’t solve it, but she says that the police report is important so that the police authority knows at least that the crime is happening.

In addition, if the person wants the situation investigated, he/she needs to go to a police station and say that he/she wants the investigation to continue, it is no use just making the police report.

How to avoid falling for the scam? Oliveira says that if you receive a job offer via text, contact the alleged company to check if it’s true. Many scams use the names of large companies, such as Amazon and Mercado Livre.

Searching for information on Reclame Aqui can also help. Often names of companies that exist and are serious are used, but the sites are created by the scammers. The indication is to search for the official name of the site.