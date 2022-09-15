How Harry’s Title Looks After Queen Elizabeth II’s Death | World

Harry and William went two years without appearing in public together and this Wednesday (14) they met for the second time, in less than a week, to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who died last Thursday (8).

Harry abdicated his duties within the British monarchy in March 2020, along with his wife Meghan Markle. With the decision, the couple ceased to receive public money to fulfill the duties of the crown, lost the titles of Your Highness and the right to police protection from Scotland Yard. They still hold the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

When he was still a prince, the current King Charles III financed his children and their families with income from the Duchy of Cornwall (which has several properties and investments). The land set now passes to Prince William.

Despite having renounced royal privileges, Prince Harry still remains in line to succeed the British throne. (see further below). With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, he moves from sixth to fifth place in the queue of the crown – a right that cannot be revoked due to the provisions of the documents “Bill of Rights” (in Portuguese, Declaration of Rights), of 1689, and “Act of Settlement” of 1701.

The same is true of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, who was removed from any official position in January this year after sexual abuse scandals. He is eighth in line to the throne.

Moving and interviewing in the USA

Harry and Meghan moved to the United States and sparked controversy when they revealed, in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, that the royal family had expressed concerns about their son Archie’s skin tone when Meghan was still pregnant.

Meghan Markle told presenter Oprah Winfrey that Buckingham Palace wanted to change royal protocol so that Archie would not become prince. According to a letter patent issued by King George V in November 1917, the grandchildren of the king and queen receive titles, but not great-grandchildren.

With the accession of King Charles III, Archie and sister Lilibet are now entitled to the titles of Prince and Princess.