how is the shirt that Palmeiras will launch exclusively for members-fans

Palmeiras will sell a new shirt only to members of the forwardwith unit limitation per CPF

Last Tuesday (13th), the palm trees announced that it will launch a new shirt, the 4th model of the season. The model will be sold exclusively to members of the member-supporter program. forward.

The sale will only take place in the palmsstore.com website and in physical stores Palmeiras Storewith sales limited to one unit per CPF.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

According to first published the portal UOL and confirmed the ESPN.com.br, the piece will be white with green and red details on the sleeves and collar. The sleeves, by the way, will be long.

The novelty will not be used on the field by the players, being an exclusive model for the fans.

The inspiration was the uniform 2 used by the Palestinian team from 1937, which was the last to have the shield with the IP of “Lecture Italia”. Afterwards, the club changed its name and badge.

The design was even approved by Palmeiras and Puma just last year, during the administration of former president Maurício Galiote.

Initially, it was scheduled to be released in mid-2022, celebrating the 80th anniversary of the name change from Palestra Italia to Palmeiras.

However, after the idea of ​​selling the shirt exclusively to members forwardthe play’s premiere has been postponed to the latter part of 2022.

It is worth remembering that, in the meantime, Verdão launched its new shirt number 3, aqua green, which was presented on the team’s anniversary, in August.