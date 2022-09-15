how was the queen’s body preserved for so many days?

The coffin with the body of the queen elizabeth II arrived this Wednesday, the 14th, at Westminster Palacewhere it will be exposed for five days at a public wake, so that British subjects can bid a final goodbye to the longest-lived monarch in the history of the UK. Until the day of the funeral, scheduled for September 19, the queen’s death will have completed 11 days – the period in which the body was moved across the country in public acts – which raised a question: how the queen’s body is being preserved by so many days?

The preservation of the queen’s body can be explained from a few factors. The first is the coffin in which the monarch has been transported and will be buried.. According to the newspaper The Timesthe piece manufactured more than 30 years ago was made of English oak and lead-lined, allowing an airtight closure. The combination of materials, according to experts, helps to slow down the decomposition process.

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin was taken to the Palace of Westminster in London for a five-day public funeral on Wednesday. Photograph: Dan Kitwood via REUTERS

“It’s about preserving the body as much as possible, it’s really about slowing down the decomposition process,” explained Sarah Hayes, manager of the museum. Coffin Works of Birmingham, the Associated Press. According to Hayes, several political officials and the British royal family were buried in coffins made of the same material, such as the prince philipa Princess Diana and the former prime minister Winston Churchill.

The way the body is being transported is also critical to delaying decomposition. Since the queen was removed from Balmoral Castle in Scotland, the coffin has been closed. Thanks to the airtight closure, there is no exchange of gases and no entry of moisture, which makes it difficult for microorganisms to reproduce that contribute to the decomposition of the body.

Although there is historical precedent of English monarchs having their bodies embalmed to keep their bodies preserved longer – including to allow for open-casket funeral events -, there is no information that Queen Elizabeth II chose to be embalmed.

Continues after advertising

Throughout the history of the English monarchy, adherence to the technique had its ups and downs. According to The Daily Star, a queen who opted for embalming was Elizabeth I, in 1603, whose body was said to have been kept for three weeks at Whitehall Palace before being buried.

Also according to the British publication, an account involving the embalming of the first Elizabeth would have been decisive for the queen victoria avoid the process.

Almost 400 years after the death of Elizabeth I, Queen Victoria would have read accounts written by the former monarch’s maid of honor, Lady Elizabeth Southwell. According to her, six women were watching Elizabeth’s coffin at night when they heard a loud noise coming from the coffin – which would have been the monarch’s body and head exploding due to the accumulation of gases.

“Possibly after reading such a dark tale nearly 400 years later, Queen Victoria was adamant that she did not want to be embalmed,” the British newspaper wrote. with AP and AFP