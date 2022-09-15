how was today’s morning on reality

RecordTV’s reality show “A Fazenda 2022” premiered two days ago, but it already has very excited pedestrians! Two participants of the magazine and who are running for a vote to enter the headquarters went under the duvet in the early hours of this Thursday (15).
Another detail that caught the public’s attention was when the actress Pétala commented that the show’s production told her to ‘take the c*’. The night was also marked by the test that decided the 1st farmer of this edition. Check out:
Hot night
Former soccer player André and actress Suzi went under the duvet on the double bed in the only room in the store. The two were not bothered by the presence of Bia, Créu and Baronesa, who were also in the room.
Even with the lights off, the magazine’s cameras showed the duo under the sheets. Claudia Baronesa was on the bed next to her, with her back turned.
Soon after, the cameras moved from the magazine to the headquarters, but Suzi could be heard whispering, “Don’t stop, don’t stop”.
André, Suzi, Claudia Baronesa, Bia Miranda and DJ Créu compete for a spot on the reality show in a vote that will be decided by the public today (15).
cut in signal
Petal, Deolane and Lucas were talking about the farmer’s duties in the room, when the influencer quickly left the environment, after receiving three warnings from the production to attend the pantry.
In her friend’s absence, Lucas joked with Deolane: “The production is calling Petal so much, that in a little while they will say: ‘Pétala, will take the ç*‘”.
A few minutes later, the woman returned to the room and said to her friends: “Guys, the production ordered me to take the ç*“. Then the cameras of the PlayPlus they cut the signal from the place.
Only later, around 5am, the cameras showed Petal explaining the situation:
They called me to take medicine, and in the background I heard: ‘Petal, will take the ç*‘. When I went back to the room they told me it was Lucas’ voice. Petal
Insider information?
Deborah accused Thomas and Deolane of having inside information about the production and involved Queen Elizabeth in the matter. According to the former “Power Couple” (RecordTV), the two learned during the pre-confinement of the program – when they were in the hotel – about the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The pawns are unaware of the death of the UK monarch as they were confined to a hotel and could not get outside information.
The accusation came during a conversation Deborah had with Kerline, Tati and Ingrid. Deborah stated: “This story about the queen, who died, I don’t know if it’s true. We were at the hotel. It was Thomaz, who told the other [Deolane]. And she said that she already knew too.”
The model continued: “When Bruno’s story happened, that Léo Dias spoke [na sabatina com jornalistas, durante a pré-estreia da temporada], the sovereign doctor said that she already knew everything that was going on outside. Such that? I didn’t have that insider information.”
They continued the conversation and the former “Power Couple” even claimed that the other three girls were called “plants” by Thomaz.
“He said, ‘Imagine if we put one of these plants with Deborah [na roça], because Deborah is strong out there’. In that he pointed to you and said that I eliminated “, she said.
The first farmer of the season
‘A Fazenda 14’ already has the first farmer of the season: Lucas Santos. The actor won the doubles competition with Pele Milflow, who guaranteed immunity.
The race, which also had the participation of Shayan, Alex, Pétala and Tiago, demanded luck and memory. The pairs needed to complete the name “farmer” as they selected numbers that contained the hidden letters. The pair that found all the letters first won the test.
Winners, Lucas and Pele had to choose among themselves who would be the farmer and who would get immunity.
A Fazenda 2022: Who do you want to leave the barn and enter reality?
9.80%
22.22%
32.08%
30.34%
5.56%
Total of 5215 wishes
A Fazenda 14: Check out the confirmed participants in the rural reality show
Want to see the fire in the hay? Get all the information about “A Fazenda” directly on the Splash channel on Telegram. To register, click here or search for “Splash UOL – A Fazenda” and select “enter”