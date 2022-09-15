how was today’s morning on reality

RecordTV’s reality show “A Fazenda 2022” premiered two days ago, but it already has very excited pedestrians! Two participants of the magazine and who are running for a vote to enter the headquarters went under the duvet in the early hours of this Thursday (15).

Another detail that caught the public’s attention was when the actress Pétala commented that the show’s production told her to ‘take the c*’. The night was also marked by the test that decided the 1st farmer of this edition. Check out:

Hot night

Former soccer player André and actress Suzi went under the duvet on the double bed in the only room in the store. The two were not bothered by the presence of Bia, Créu and Baronesa, who were also in the room.

Even with the lights off, the magazine’s cameras showed the duo under the sheets. Claudia Baronesa was on the bed next to her, with her back turned.

Soon after, the cameras moved from the magazine to the headquarters, but Suzi could be heard whispering, “Don’t stop, don’t stop”.

André, Suzi, Claudia Baronesa, Bia Miranda and DJ Créu compete for a spot on the reality show in a vote that will be decided by the public today (15).

cut in signal

Petal, Deolane and Lucas were talking about the farmer’s duties in the room, when the influencer quickly left the environment, after receiving three warnings from the production to attend the pantry.

In her friend’s absence, Lucas joked with Deolane: “The production is calling Petal so much, that in a little while they will say: ‘Pétala, will take the ç*‘”.

A few minutes later, the woman returned to the room and said to her friends: “Guys, the production ordered me to take the ç*“. Then the cameras of the PlayPlus they cut the signal from the place.

Only later, around 5am, the cameras showed Petal explaining the situation:

They called me to take medicine, and in the background I heard: ‘Petal, will take the ç*‘. When I went back to the room they told me it was Lucas’ voice. Petal

Insider information?

Deborah accused Thomas and Deolane of having inside information about the production and involved Queen Elizabeth in the matter. According to the former “Power Couple” (RecordTV), the two learned during the pre-confinement of the program – when they were in the hotel – about the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The pawns are unaware of the death of the UK monarch as they were confined to a hotel and could not get outside information.

The accusation came during a conversation Deborah had with Kerline, Tati and Ingrid. Deborah stated: “This story about the queen, who died, I don’t know if it’s true. We were at the hotel. It was Thomaz, who told the other [Deolane]. And she said that she already knew too.”

The model continued: “When Bruno’s story happened, that Léo Dias spoke [na sabatina com jornalistas, durante a pré-estreia da temporada], the sovereign doctor said that she already knew everything that was going on outside. Such that? I didn’t have that insider information.”

They continued the conversation and the former “Power Couple” even claimed that the other three girls were called “plants” by Thomaz.

“He said, ‘Imagine if we put one of these plants with Deborah [na roça], because Deborah is strong out there’. In that he pointed to you and said that I eliminated “, she said.

The first farmer of the season

‘A Fazenda 14’ already has the first farmer of the season: Lucas Santos. The actor won the doubles competition with Pele Milflow, who guaranteed immunity.

The race, which also had the participation of Shayan, Alex, Pétala and Tiago, demanded luck and memory. The pairs needed to complete the name “farmer” as they selected numbers that contained the hidden letters. The pair that found all the letters first won the test.

Winners, Lucas and Pele had to choose among themselves who would be the farmer and who would get immunity.

A Fazenda 14: Check out the confirmed participants in the rural reality show

Fazenda 14: Ellen Cardoso, the Strawberry Shortcake, is the first confirmed - Reproduction/Instagram

1 / 20

Small strawberry

Ellen Cardoso, or popularly known as Mulher Strawberry Shortcake, is known for acting as a digital influencer.

Reproduction / Instagram

Ruivinha de Marte is from Manaus and an influencer - Reproduction/Instagram

two / 20

martian redhead

Ruivinha de Marte, 26, is from Urucará, in the state of Amazonas, and earns her living as a singer.

Reproduction / Instagram

Shayan Haghbinghomi - Reproduction/Instagram

3 / 20

Shayan Haghbin

Born in Iran, Shayan Haghbin is 31 years old and works as a carpet entrepreneur.

Reproduction / Instagram

The Farm 14: Deborah Albuquerque is in the new edition - Reproduction/Instagram

4 / 20

Deborah Albuquerque

Born in São Paulo, Deborah Albuquerque, 37, is an actress and digital influencer.

Reproduction / Instagram

A Fazenda 14: Thomaz Costa is an influencer and ex-boyfriend of Larissa Manoela - Reproduction/Instagram

5 / 20

Thomas Costa

Thomaz Costa was born in São Paulo, he is 22 years old and gained fame playing the character Daniel in the soap opera “Carrossel” (SBT) in his youth.

Reproduction / Instagram

The Farm 14: Iran Malfitano is confirmed as a pawn of the edition - Reproduction / Instagram

6 / 20

Iran Malfitano

Iran Malfitano, 40 years old, is from Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, and gained fame as an actor.

Reproduction / Instagram

The Farm 14: Deolane Bezerra is confirmed in the program - Reproduction / Instagram

7 / 20

Deolane Bezerra

Born in Vitória de Santo Antão, Pernambuco, Deolane Bezerra is 34 years old and works as a lawyer, DJ and digital influencer.

Reproduction / Instagram

Kerline at Virgínia Fonseca's party - Marcos Ribas and Thiago Duran/BrazilNews

8 / 20

Kerline Cardoso

Born in Fortaleza, Ceará, Kerline Cardoso, 30, works as a fashion designer and digital influencer.

Marcos Ribas and Thiago Duran/BrazilNews

Tiago Ramos at Neymar's party in Paris - Reproduction/Instagram

9 / 20

Tiago Ramos

Tiago Ramos, 24, is a model and football player. He is from Taguatinga, in the Federal District.

Reproduction / Instagram

The influencer Ingrid Ohara - Playback/Instagram

10 / 20

Ingrid Ohara

Born in Belém, Pará, Ingrid Ohara is 25 years old and earns her living as a presenter and digital influencer.

Reproduction / Instagram

Rosiane Pinheiro, former dancer - Reproduction - Facebook

11 / 20

Rosiane Pinheiro

Born in São Gonçalo, Rio de Janeiro, Rosiane Pinheiro, 48, is a dancer and reporter.

Reproduction – Facebook

Vini Buttel is one of the most popular contestants in season 3 of "On vacation with Ex Brasil" - Playback/Instagram

12 / 20

Vini Buttel

Born in Petrópolis, Rio de Janeiro, Vini Buttel is 31 years old and works as a cinematographer and digital influencer.

Reproduction / Instagram

André Marinho is in A Fazenda 14 - Reproduction/Instagram

13 / 20

André Marinho

André Marinho, 43 years old, was born in Rio de Janeiro, and gained fame with his singing career.

Reproduction / Instagram

Alex Gallete is in The Farm 14 - Reproduction/Instagram

14 / 20

Alex Gallete

Born in São Paulo, 33-year-old Alex Gallete is known for acting as a presenter and actor.

Reproduction / Instagram

Tati Zaqui: 'Bad day for anyone who talks about my stretch marks' - Reproduction/Instagram

15 / 20

Tati Zaqui

Singer Tati Zaqui, 28, was born in São Caetano do Sul, in São Paulo.

Reproduction / Instagram

Bruno Tálamo - Reproduction/Instagram

16 / 20

Bruno Thalamo

Born in São Paulo, Bruno Tálamo is 33 years old and currently works as a journalist.

Reproduction / Instagram

Pétala Barreiros is 23 years old and is the mother of 2 boys - Reproduction/Instagram

17 / 20

Barreiros petal

Pétala Barreiros, 23, was born in Ribeirão Preto, in the interior of São Paulo, and earns a living as a digital influencer and businesswoman.

Reproduction / Instagram

Bárbara Borges - Reproduction/Instagram

18 / 20

Bárbara Borges

Bárbara Borges was born in Rio de Janeiro, is 43 years old and works as an actress.

Reproduction / Instagram

Lucas Santos is in A Fazenda 14 - Reproduction/Instagram

19 / 20

Lucas Santos

Actor and singer Lucas Santos is 22 years old and was born in São Paulo. He gained fame at a young age after acting in the soap opera “Carrossel” (SBT).

Reproduction / Instagram

Pele Milflows is in A Fazenda 14 - Reproduction/Instagram

20 / 20

Pele Milflows

At age 23, Pelé Milflows was born in Rio de Janeiro and works as a singer and songwriter.

Reproduction / Instagram

