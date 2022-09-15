“I could be at Barcelona, ​​at Real Madrid, at Atlético”; Filipe Luís is enchanted by Flamengo star

O Flamengo entered the field last Wednesday (14) against São Paulo, for the return game of the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil, being able to lose by up to 1 goal difference in Maracanã that would guarantee the spot, since it won in Morumbi by 3 to 1. Without major scares, the team led by Dorival Júnior won another positive result, this time by 1 to 0, now waiting for the opponent, who will be Fluminense or Corinthians.

After the final whistle, Filipe Luís drew a lot of attention when talking about Arrascaeta, who was the author of the goal scored by Mais Querido: “It’s very easy to talk about him. He’s an ace. It is very difficult to keep a player that long in Brazil. On Cruzeiro or Flamengo. That he wants to continue, that he feels identified with the crowd, with the club, and that’s a privilege.”said, adding:

“Everyone sees that he could be at Barcelona, ​​at Real Madrid, at Atlético. I see him playing. It is very different. When the ball comes at me, the first thing I look at is where he is. My companions do the same thing. It is decisive, it grows in these moments. That’s when we see the great players”analyzed the medallion, as published by LANCE!.

In addition, the left-back also spoke about a statement given in the days of Paulo Sousa, involving a lack of chemistry between the cast and the Portuguese: “I was misunderstood in my view. I talked about the lack of chemistry in the system. I never wanted to say to the coach or anything what happened between the players. What I mean by lack of chemistry is: when the ball arrives at the full-back’s foot, he has to be clear where the pass lines are. I was feeling like I didn’t have that on the field at certain times.”highlighted Filipe, going further:

“It was a new system, we had to learn it, but it takes time. We couldn’t fit in, find each other. At that moment, when I said that chemistry was lacking, I felt that we couldn’t put the ball to Arrascaeta, to Everton Ribeiro, who control the game, in their best positions. Today yes, even though it is a different system, we fit in and have chemistry because the victories and minutes gave us that“explained the veteran.