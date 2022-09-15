‘I earned high for doing nothing’

Presenter Lívia Andrade, 39, confessed in an interview with the newspaper O Globo that she was not satisfied with her daily life at SBT, where she left at the end of 2020.

“Sometimes Silvio [Santos] called, changed the name of the program [‘Fofocalizando’], agenda, content and time. I got there and didn’t know what was going to happen. I am an anxious person. That made me more anxious in the midst of that crazy thing about the pandemic”, recalled the current employee of TV Globo.

At one point, Lívia admitted to the channel owner that she was uncomfortable with such work dynamics. “He replied: ‘You don’t have to do it’. And I said: ‘So, I want to stop’. Then I stopped. I couldn’t do it anymore.”

“I was earning too high a salary to do nothing at that moment. I told the management that I wanted to leave, that I was looking at other things. They asked me to calm down and be patient, because everything would return to normal. be like it was before. And it’s a good thing it didn’t come back”, considers Lívia.

She makes a point of emphasizing, however, that she is very grateful for everything she has experienced at SBT. “Grateful for everything they did for me, for all the opportunities I received, for the respect. I had an incredible teacher, Silvio Santos. This is a privilege.”