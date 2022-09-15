‘I had Vice Cristina killed’, wrote girlfriend of Brazilian who tried to shoot Kirchner | World

Conversations obtained by the Argentine court show the exchange of private messages between Brenda Uliarte, girlfriend of Brazilian Fernando Sabag Montiel who tried to kill Argentina’s vice president Cristina Kirchner, and her friend Agustina Díaz. The information was released this Thursday (15) by the Argentine newspaper “La Nacion”.

On September 1, Montiel pointed a gun less than three feet from Kirchner’s head as she was surrounded by supporters. The weapon failed at the time of firing. Montiel was arrested the same day and his girlfriend has been in jail since the 5th. (See more information about the attack below)

The conversations reported by the Argentine press show that Brenda Uliarte had been planning an attack on the government since at least the day 4th of July. See excerpts reproduced in free translation below:

Brenda Uliarte: “I’m organizing an attack on the Casa Rosada with Molotov bombs and all”

Agustina Diaz: “It would be better, no”

The released excerpts from the conversation of this day end with the messages:

Brenda Uliarte: “[…] I will be the liberator of Argentina. I’ve been practicing shooting, I know how to use a gun”

In day August 27she declared to her friend that she had Kirchner killed, but that day it didn’t work out.

Agustina Diaz: “What happened? What did I miss?”

Brenda Uliarte: “I had Vice Cristina killed. It didn’t work out because she entered [em casa].”

Following the conversation, she explains that she ordered a person to kill the deputy and that he didn’t charge anything. In this case, she was referring to her boyfriend Fernando Montiel. The friend expresses concern, saying that she will be wanted for being an accomplice, to which Brenda replies that she has money to run away, but that she wants to do something for her country first.

In another conversation, with Montiel, he explains that he was unable to kill Kirchner because there was a TV camera and few people there. On that day, Kirchner’s supporters were also gathered in front of her house.

The night after the attack, on the day September 2ndthe friend spoke to her again:

Agustina Diaz: “Why did the shot fail? Didn’t practice before or was it because of the adrenaline of the moment”

Some of Brenda Uliarte’s messages are deleted in the excerpts obtained by the Court. The friend’s last message in this conversation is:

Agustina Diaz: “You have to get rid of that cell phone. And change your number. Erase your account, everything.”

Argentina’s Federal Police arrested Brenda Uliarte on 5 September. Before the arrest, Uliarte publicly said she hadn’t seen Montiel in two days and tried to distance herself from her boyfriend’s actions, despite security camera footage showing the couple together on public transport on the day of the vice president’s attack.

Attack on Argentina’s vice president

The attack on Cristina Kirchner moment by moment

2 of 2 Infographic shows the attack against Cristina Kirchner — Photo: Juan Silva/Editorai de Arte g1 Infographic shows the attack against Cristina Kirchner — Photo: Juan Silva/Editorai de Arte g1

Kirchner was attacked on September 1 while she was surrounded by well-wishers outside her home. Her followers were waiting for her to express support after a request for 12 years in prison and for the public prosecutor’s loss of her rights to hold public office in a trial for alleged corruption.

Montiel cocked the .38-caliber Bersa pistol aimed at Kirchner’s head, but for a reason that has not yet been clarified, the bullets did not fire.

Kirchner, seeing the gun, even ducks. She continued to sign books, take pictures and greet people after the attack as if nothing had happened.

Kirchner’s security managed to stop Montiel with the help of the militants who were around the vice president. Then the Brazilian, who has a police record, was arrested.

In addition to Montiel and Uliarte, two other people were arrested on suspicion of involvement in the attack.