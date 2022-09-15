





Brenda Uliarte Photo: Reproduction / Instagram / Estadão

The girlfriend of Brazilian Fernando Sabag Montiel, arrested for trying to take the life of Argentina’s vice president, Cristina Kirchner, is being investigated as the mastermind behind the attack.

According to a report by La Nation, Brenda Uliarte mentioned plans for Kirchner’s murder in a text exchange with a friend. The content was recovered by the police after analyzing the cell phone of Uliarte, who is also arrested.

“I sent a guy to kill Cristina,” Brenda wrote to her friend Agustina Díaz days before the attack. Saying that she would be “Argentina’s liberator”, Brenda further stated Montiel was also irritated by the country’s situation.

“I swear I’m going to kill. I’m exhausted that she [Cristina] steal and go unpunished,” he wrote.

Agustina Díaz, who is also still in prison, also tried to warn her friend about the possible consequences of an attack on the vice president of Argentina. “They’ll look for you everywhere if they find out you’re an accomplice in the vice president’s death,” the friend said, to which Brenda just replied, “That’s why I sent someone.”

The Brazilian’s girlfriend also described how she would try to get away with the crime. “If it happens, I’ll go to another country and even change my identity. I have this in mind (…) I have some money, acquaintances. I’m leaving, but first I want to do something for the country.”

Police also found evidence of a previous attempt on Kirchner on Aug. 27. In images, Brenda and Montiel appear posing with the pistol used by the Brazilian on September 1st. On occasion, he pointed the gun at Cristina’s head, but the pistol failed. Montiel was arrested the same day. Three days later, the police arrested Brenda.