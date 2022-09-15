I will receive BRL 1,212 or BRL 1,294 from PIS; check the PIS 2022 TABLE and the latest PIS 2023 information

In this month of September, the payment of the PIS 2022 is still released for workers in the private sector.

The characteristic of the salary bonus is that it is available in the year following the activity performed. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the transfer of the amount has undergone some changes.

Check this article:

How to consult PIS 2022

Who is entitled to PIS 2022

PIS Table 2022

2022 PIS Calendar

PIS 2023

PIS PAYMENT

O social integration program (PIS) was created in 1970 and is paid annually by Caixa Econômica Federal for workers in the private sector.

already the PASEP (Public Servant Asset Formation Program) is released by the other federal bank, Banco do Brasil, to public servants.

Released? See HERE the date of the NEW PIS PAYMENT and if you will receive

WORKERS WITH RIGHTS TO PIS

According to Ministry of Labourmore than 400 thousand workers did not withdraw the PIS 2022. To redeem the money, you must meet the following conditions:

They received up to two minimum wages in 2020;

Performed any paid activity for at least 30 days in 2020;

Have updated data in the registry;

They have been registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years.

NEWS ABOUT PIS 2022

O PIS 2022 had the payment started on February 8 and ended on March 31 for those who exercised activity and were within the requirements in 2020.

Despite the time, according to the federal government, around 480,000 workers still have not received the available portion of the PIS/PASEP 2022.

2022 PIS TABLE

Through PIS 2022 table, the worker knows how much he can receive the benefit. The amount may change according to the number of months worked in the base year. Check out:

1 month worked – R$ 101;



2 months worked – R$ 202;



3 months worked – R$ 303;



4 months worked – R$ 404;



5 months worked – R$ 505;



6 months worked – R$ 606;



7 months worked – R$ 707;



8 months worked – R$ 808;



9 months worked – R$ 909;



10 months worked – R$ 1,010;



11 months worked – R$ 1,111;



12 months worked – BRL 1,212.

CONSULTATION PIS 2022

To know the availability of money, the beneficiary must access the following Caixa Econômica Federal channels:

Box website

Caixa service phone: 0800 726 0207

Worker Cashier Application

Through the application of the Digital Work Card or number 158 of Hello Worker you can also access program information.

2022 PIS Calendar

The PIS Calendar 2022 was released from February to March. The deadline for the withdrawal is until the December 29th this year.

These rules apply to public servants who, instead of PIS, receive the paseppaid via Banco do Brasil.

Once the amount is in the account, it will be possible to withdraw PIS:

at the Lotéricas and CAIXA Aqui Correspondents – using the Social Card and password;

at a CAIXA branch, presenting the PIS number and an official identification document;

at ATMs.sa

PIS 2023

The payment of PIS is made according to the value of the minimum wage.

The change in the installment will be confirmed at the end of December by the federal government. There is a projection that the increase will be 7.41% of the current value.

The minimum wage is readjusted annually according to the inflation recorded in the National Consumer Price Index (INPC).

2023 PIS TABLE

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) sanctioned an LDO (Budget Guidelines Law) that provides for a minimum wage of R$1,294 for 2023. An increase of R$82 compared to this year.

Following according to the possible minimum wage, see the PIS 2023 table

1 month worked – R$ 107.83;

2 months worked – R$ 215.66;

3 months worked – R$ 323.49;

4 months worked – R$ 431.32;

5 months worked – R$ 539.15;

6 months worked – R$ 646.98;

7 months worked – R$ 754.81;

8 months worked – R$ 862.64;

9 months worked – R$ 970.47;

10 months worked – R$ 1,078.30;

11 months worked – R$ 1,186.13;

12 months worked – BRL 1,294.

2023 PIS CALENDAR

The PIS calendar has not yet been released. It is known that the payment takes place between February and March of the next year.

To be entitled to PIS base year 2021, you must meet the following requirements: