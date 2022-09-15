Ibovespa takes off from abroad and drops 0.22%, with mining and steel companies falling; dollar drops 0.18%

The Ibovespa closed down 0.22% this Wednesday (14), at 110,546 points. The main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange took off from what was seen in the United States, where benchmarks closed in the green, mainly due to the performance of companies in the steel and mining sector.

In New York, Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose, respectively, 0.10%, 0.34% and 0.74%, recovering from the previous strong drops.

“A day of calm after yesterday’s strong fall, which was due to the negative surprise with US inflation data, the CPI”, says Felipe Moura, investment analyst at Finacap. “The higher-than-expected US inflation threw a bucket of cold water on the market, because part of the investors projected a scenario that inflation had already reached the top. Yesterday’s data showed that there is still work to be done by the Federal Reserve, which should accelerate interest rate hikes”.

According to the expert, the data on inflation for the American producer, with a drop of 0.1%, released earlier today, helped to calm investors, as they came within the consensus.

“Naturally, however, it returns to speculation that we will have a forced landing. It is very difficult to cool the inflation of an economy the size of the American without a sequel on economic activity. As a result, the shares most affected today, naturally, were those of companies linked to commodities, since with recession there is less demand for these products”, explains Moura.

Among the biggest drops by weight of the Ibovespa were the common shares of CSN (CSNA3), with minus 3.91%, and those of Vale (VALE3), with minus 1.83%. Usiminas’ series a preferred shares (USIM5) fell 3.17%.

“Today the highlight of the day was the weakness of the basic materials sector, mainly steel and mining. Oil performs well, however, due to the restriction of supply of the commodity”, adds Luiz Adriano Martinez, portfolio manager at Kilima Asset.

While the price of iron ore fell 0.69% to US$104.02 a ton at the port of Dalian, China, Brent crude advanced 1.19% to US$94.28 a barrel – shares common shares of 3R Petroleum ([atiov=RRRP3]) and PetroRio (PRIO3) rose, respectively, 3.72% and 5.11%.

After the strong rise of the day before, today the dollar and the yield curve were closer to stability. The American currency lost 0.18% against the Brazilian currency, at R$ 5.178 in the purchase and sale. On the short end, the DIs for 2023 and 2025 both lost one basis point, at 13.75% and 11.89%. In the middle of the curve, the DI for 2027 gained three points, going to 11.58%. In the long end, the contracts for 2029 and 2031 gained, both, four points, at 11.70% and 11.79%.

“We are in a scenario of very high volatility, which goes beyond the CPI. Moment of risk aversion makes people tend to go for more conservative assets with less risk”, highlights Rodrigo Cohen, analyst and co-founder of Escola de Investimentos. “Next week, we have another Copom meeting. The market is now evenly split between not going up and up 0.25%.”

Among the biggest increases in the Ibovespa by weight, were Petrobras’ common and preferred shares (PETR3;PETR4), up 1.23% and 1.53%. Among the high percentages, we highlight the common shares of Petz (PETZ3), which advanced 6.53%, and for those of Cogna (COGN3), with gains of 4.03%.

