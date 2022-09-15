Xbox held another edition of its event that highlights independent productions, the [email protected]. Were 20 titles announced, with several already guaranteed for Game Pass, and some with a release date. The highlight is for Metal: Hellsinger that arrives tomorrow (15) to the subscription service.

Amazing Cultivation Simulator and You Suck at Parking are now available on Game Pass, the first for PC only and the second for Xbox and PC consoles. Metal: Hellsinger, which arrives tomorrow, will be available for PC and Xbox Series X|S.

Song of Iron 2 (Resting Relic)

Spiderheck (tinyBuild) – Pre-order available now

Turnip Boy Robs a Bank (Graffiti Games) – Coming to Game Pass

Valheim (Coffee Stain Publishing) – Coming to Game Pass

Walking Dead (Skybound Games) – Coming to Game Pass

Ynglet (Triple Topping) – Available now

You Suck at Parking (Happy Volcano) – Available now on Game Pass

Valheim, which was promised to Game Pass in June during Summer Game Fest, is coming to PC first, but no date yet. Particularly, I would also highlight Song of Iron 2. The first game, developed by one person, is quite interesting, although short, and has an “explosive” ending in the head (some of this is shown in the trailer above).

Source: Xbox