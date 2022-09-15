“I’m not just the man you knew anymore”

The final chapters of the plot involving the characters of Pantanal are coming to an end and with it, important scenes

Pantanal is a success on Globo’s small screens and the telenovela is nearing its end. The plot will have important chapters ahead involving Tenório (Murilo Benício), Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) and Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira). It turns out that the pawn will open the game once and for all about the embarrassment that went through his ex-boss.

In scenes to come in Pantanal, Tenório (Murilo Benício) will rape Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) inside an abandoned tapera, away from the curious. “You don’t tell anyone, do I? I’m not the man you knew anymore… That Arcides is dead, Maria. I’m dead inside… I’m dead”, the pawn will say in an anguished tone. The jagunço will reveal that she was a victim of sexual abuse commanded by Tenório. (The public will not have access to the scenes, but will hear).

“I don’t understand anything… I found you in that state… I thought he had cut you, but you didn’t even have a scratch…”, Maria will cry, seeing her companion suffer. “The sea he made me was much worse (rape). I want to get out of here as soon as possible… (What a shame he feels. What pain. Maria will transform, vengeful”, ends Alcides, about to kill Tenório.

Bruno Luperi’s plot will come to an end on October 7th. Pantanal is the newest version adapted and now being shown on TV Globo. Success with the public and leveraging the careers of several artists, the soap opera begins to miss the people who are already starting to prepare for the end.