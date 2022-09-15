‘I’m still not satisfied’, says Bia after 2 wins

Bia won two games in the tournament and faced the Romanian Ana Bogdan in the quarterfinals Photo: WTA Zavarovalnica Sava Portoroz

Portoroz (Slovenia) – Qualified for the quarterfinals of Portoroz’s WTA 250, Beatriz Haddad Maia will have a day to prepare before her next commitment in the tournament, as she won’t be playing until Friday. AND after winning their first two gamesBia evaluated her performance and knows she needs to improve.

“Advancing in the tournament gives me another chance to work better,” said Bia after beating Spanish quali Cristina Bucsa, 110th in the ranking, by 6/1 and 6/4. After dominating the first set, in which she didn’t face break-points, the Brazilian had to react in the second set. She was down 4/2, but ended the match winning four straight games.

“I’m not happy with the way I played in some parts of the game, especially in the moments when I was ahead on the scoreboard. I should have been more aggressive and proposed my game. Anyway, I fought all the time. “, evaluated the current 18th in the ranking. She could return to the top 15 if she is a semi-finalist in Portoroz.

Bia faces in the quarterfinals the Romanian Ana Bogdan, 65th in the ranking, who beat the Slovenian Tamara Zidansek by 6/1, 6/7 (5-7) and 6/1. The number 1 of Brazil leads the history of clashes against Bogdan by 2 to 1. On the same side of the key is Kazakh Elena Rybakina, Wimbledon champion and 25th in the world, who could cross the path of the Brazilian in the penultimate round. Rybakina will face the Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko.

“Although I already know Slovenia, this is the first time I compete in the WTA in Portoroz. The tournament is great and the working conditions are very good”, evaluated the 26-year-old from São Paulo, who has 44 wins in the season on the professional circuit. , with 29 in tournaments starting at WTA 250.