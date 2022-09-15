Important news about Nubank’s dividend tool

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

New for Nubank’s investor customers. Since this Tuesday (13), the largest digital bank in Latin America has started to offer a new dividend analysis tool. Through the Nubank application, users can view the payment history of earnings from variable income assets.

Investors can also access the complete history of remuneration per asset, in reais. From there, they will have a view of their monthly income through passive income.

It should be noted that dividends are a portion of a business’s profits, which are shared with its shareholders as a form of remuneration. In addition, the payment of dividends is a way for companies to attract new investors.

Nubank’s dividend tool will facilitate clients’ investing journey

To E-Investidor, fintech informed that the new tool will be gradually made available to customers in Brazil. Nubank says it wants to facilitate the investing journey of users, who several times end up coming across complex technical information and percentages in the financial market.

“This is a novelty that gives investors even more autonomy to adopt a passive income strategy and that can serve as another stimulus to progressively increase their equity”, said Fernando Miranda, Vice President of Investments at Nubank.

In addition, the functionality launched by Nubank will also allow the customer to view information on the valuation and devaluation of assets, in addition to the exact dates of deposits of profits made in users’ accounts. It is worth remembering that the resource can be found in the “Stock Exchange” option in the fintech application.

Nubank joins Open Finance

Nubank recently joined, optionally, Open Finance, which was previously called Open Banking, but gained a new name at the end of March this year. Through the system, developed by the Central Bank (BC), customers of financial institutions can share their data.

According to Cristina Junqueira, co-founder and CEO of Nubank in Brazil, with Open Finance, it will be possible to get to know its customers even more, allowing the bank to increasingly improve the portfolio offered to these people. It is worth remembering that sharing information is not mandatory and the customer chooses whether or not to “share” their data.

Image: Diego Thomazini / shutterstock.com