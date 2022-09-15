In a better situation than its peers, Brazil gains space in global investment portfolios

Brazil has been gaining space in the portfolio of global investors in 2022 – in the year to the end of August, there was a positive flow of R$70.3 billion to B3. For specialists, to a large extent, the country is benefiting from the lack of good investment alternatives around the world.

“We have been jokingly saying that Brazil is becoming the ‘TINA’ of emerging markets,” say XP analysts Fernando Ferreira, Jennie Li and Rebecca Nossig, referring to the abbreviation of ‘There is no alternative’ (there is no other alternative, in the free translation). “This is due to the strong performance of Brazilian assets in 2022, even considering the very weak performance of assets in the developed world and in other large emerging markets”.

Specialists point out that, this year, the Ibovespa rose almost 6% in reais and 15% in dollars, while global stock exchanges fell, on average, from 15% to 25%.

“It is obvious that to say that there is no other alternative in the world in relation to Brazil is a great exaggeration. After all, the Brazilian market is still very small in the global context. Brazilian stocks, for example, represent only 0.7% of the market value of global stocks. But Brazil today has a more favorable scenario than many large emerging and developed markets”, they explain.

For them, while the vision for Brazilian assets remains constructive, there is caution with global markets.

Abroad, most of the stock exchanges are traded at multiples above, or at least close to, their historical average, despite recent declines.

The US index, S&P 500, for example, is trading at a price on projected earnings (P/E) for the next twelve months of 16.7 times, in line with the average of the last ten years. The MSCI All Country World index, which measures global equities, is meanwhile trading at 14.7, with its historical average being 14.4. The Brazilian stock exchange trades at a multiple of 6.3, with its historical average being 11.7.

In addition to valuationthe Brazilian Stock Exchange, for XP, can benefit from its large exposure to the commodities and financial sectors – most sought after in periods of inflation and higher interest rates.

Brazil brings less uncertainty than peers

Finally, analysts say that the move by the Brazilian Central Bank, which took the lead in rising interest rates, brings more security to those looking to invest in the country.

“The fact that Brazil took the lead in relation to the increase in interest rates – the Selic is currently at 13.75% and the future real interest rate (IPCA+) is at 5.80% – makes Brazil attract a flow of investors to the fixed income market and also to the Stock Exchange, as the chance of a strong depreciation of the currency decreases with high interest rates”, add Ferreira, Li and Nossig. “High interest rates help to strengthen the real against the dollar.”

Apart from price and monetary issues, there are also factors such as the energy crisis in Europe and geopolitical risks, which threaten global growth – while Brazil has some growth security.

“Geopolitical risks have not yet dissipated, and continue, mainly, in the relations between Europe and the US with Russia, and the US relationship with China, especially in relation to Taiwan”, debate the analysts.

In China, the “engine of the global economy”, there are fears of slowing growth – while the Chinese government has an economic growth target of 5.5% for 2022, many economists already expect growth below 3% this year. “The zero-Covid policy is responsible for much of this slowdown, but the adjustments in the Chinese real estate sector are also a concern”, they contextualize.

The probability of an economic recession in the future continues to rise. While a few months ago it was between a 30% and 35% chance in the next 12 months, now the market consensus, according to Bloomberg, already shows a 50% chance of a recession in the US next year and 55% in Europe.

All this, in a scenario of monetary tightening and rising prices – with the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank (ECB) not signaling any end to the cycle of rising interest rates.

“We believe that Brazilian assets may follow a trend of risk reduction and appreciation in the coming months, even with the elections being close. In addition, we have seen less volatility in the market in this election period compared to past elections”, conclude the experts.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

Related